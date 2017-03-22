Appia Taps Jenne as New Master-Agent Partner

News

PRESS RELEASE — AVON, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jenne, Inc., a leading value added distributor of technology products and solutions focusing on voice, video, data networking, premise security and the cloud, has been named as a new master agent partner for Appia Communications, a leading provider of cloud-based communication and networking services.

“We look forward to introducing Appia’s cloud-based communication, computing and networking services to our value-added resellers and service providers,” said Patrick Howard, senior director of cloud solutions and product management, Jenne, Inc. “Appia’s services unlock the benefits of the cloud for end-users. Appia is dependable and cost-effective. Adding their portfolio of business technology services to our line card is a significant win for Jenne’s resellers.”

Commenting for Appia Communications, Jason Ulm, vice president of sales said: “We are very excited to begin working with Jenne and to have Appia’s array of cloud-based communication products and networking services included in the Jenne product portfolio. Their strong brand and long history of success as a value-added distributor of technology products and solutions makes Jenne a perfect partner for us as Appia continues to grow.”

About Appia

Appia Communications is a leading provider of cloud-based communication and networking services. Its solutions enable customers to reduce capital spending and operating costs, and enhance productivity and customer care. Founded in 2001, Appia has operations in Chicago, Dallas, Detroit, Indianapolis, Los Angeles, St. Louis, Seattle, and Washington, D.C. Appia’s customers represent every major industry vertical; range from 20 to over 60,000 employees; and are located across the U.S. and Europe. Appia has been recognized as one of America’s fastest growing private companies by INC. magazine; one of the fastest-growing solution providers in the technology industry by CRN; and one of the top five managed service providers in the world by MSP Mentor.

For more information, please visit www.appiaservices.com or call 877-277-4297.

About Jenne, Inc.

Jenne, Inc., headquartered in Avon, Ohio, is a leading value-added distributor of technology products and solutions focusing on voice, video, data networking, premise security and the cloud, including equipment and software for the Enterprise and SMB markets. Since the company's founding in 1986, Jenne has been committed to providing value added resellers with a broad product selection, competitive pricing, on-time accurate delivery, outstanding technical support plus ongoing sales and technical training through Jenne University. More than 180 major manufacturers partner with Jenne including Avaya, ADTRAN, Extreme Networks, Hanwha Techwin, Konftel, Mitel, Lifesize, Panasonic, Plantronics, Spectralink, Status Solutions, Vidyo, VTech and Yealink.