Altaworx Names Former Axiom CEO as Partner, Director of Sales

By Edward Gately

News

**Editor's Note: Click here to see which channel people were on the move in February.**

Former Axiom CEO Bob Nicols has joined internet and telecommunications provider Altaworx as a partner and director of sales.

The author of “The Journey to Sales Transformation - 25 Axioms for Becoming a Trusted Partner to Your Customers," Nicols has managed and mentored “thousands of salespeople, sales managers and senior managers, and been responsible for hundreds of millions of dollars in sales," Altaworx said. He has provided consulting services to Altaworx for the last few years and, in his new role, will continue to drive the company toward “greater impact on its customers and higher revenue."

“We’re going to continue transforming Altaworx into the new model for channel relationships by providing innovate[ive] programs to maximize impact on our partners' business," Nicols tells Channel Partners. “It’s not just about the technology or services provided to end-user customers. It’s about Altaworx and our people becoming a valued asset to all we work with and for. We’ll provide hands-on sales support through dedicated partner-support managers, access to a globally recognized sales training program, salesforce automation, strategic planning, unparalleled access to customer information, opportunity reviews, even leads through our own prospecting center. The results will be higher customer satisfaction and greater revenue and growth for Altaworx and its channel partners."

Nicols founded Burton Training Group, now Axiom Sales Force Development, in 1990, after being a recognized performer in sales, sales management and executive positions within the technology sector. He was Axiom’s CEO until 2013, when he sold his interest in the company. He remained under contract with Axiom until last November.

For more than 25 years, Nicols has developed and delivered sales programs for many technology companies, including AT&T, BellSouth, Alltel, Verizon Wireless, CommScope, Altura Communications and Windstream, as well as companies such as Equifax, Disney Enterprises and ESPN.

In 2011, Altaworx became the first partner to join AT&T’s Partner Exchange Program and holds the title of Platinum Elite Solution Provider. The company provides cloud-based server and voice services, mobile VoIP, hosted PBX, SIP trunking, mobility data plans and applications, and IP data services.