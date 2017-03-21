Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise Channel Chief Lays Out Plans

By Edward Gately

News

ALE (Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise) has formally introduced Lisa Simpson, formerly with Nokia, as vice president of channel sales and distribution strategy in North America.

She will be responsible for driving revenue growth in the channel by expanding the company’s North American reseller and distributor base, and developing new opportunities to support partners in key vertical markets — education and transportation, in particular. She brings 20 years of experience from the IT and telecom industries.

ALE provides enterprise networking, communications and services to more than 830,000 customers globally.

Simpson, who we first told you took hold of the reins in this December Q&A, tells Channel Partners that although the “trend has moved in the right direction, only recently has ALE been more channel-friendly."

“Our plan moving forward is to ensure 70 percent of the overall business is through the channel in 2017 and moving to 80 percent in 2018," she said. “We are working on a targeted approach and are very deliberate in our strategy. Our business is focused on delivering the customized technology experience our customers need, specifically in key vertical markets and working within our midmarket niche. To expand ALE’s reach in North America, our goal is to onboard the right partners – where passion and focus align – not just any partner."

Simpson said she’s well underway in reevaluating ALE’s partner program, and outlined her plans for the first six months to a year in her new role.

“My strategy is to analyze, assess and launch," she said. “As a result, [I] fully expect us to update the program and how we market our strategic advantages to existing and potential partners and customers. Additionally, we intend to be aggressive in how we evaluate and take advantage of opportunities where we can be successful with our partners. Finally, we plan to recruit and onboard the right partners to accelerate our success in the markets we’ve targeted."

ALE has committed to growing its business by extending its successful industry approach in education to the transportation, hospitality and health-care sectors in North America, Simpson said.

“This industry approach allows us to deliver tailored solutions that can be integrated with industry-specific business processes to result in new business opportunities, address growing demands for Internet of Things (IoT)-enabled communications systems, and simplify the job of IT staff, while reducing costs for the business," she said. “To that end, we will work with the partners eager to grow their business and benefit from this approach, train them specifically in how our solutions meet the needs of the customer base we’re targeting, and incentivize our partners to succeed."

Most recently as Nokia’s senior director of partner sales, Simpson was responsible for building and developing partner programs with AT&T. Previous positions at Alcatel-Lucent saw her lead business operations and IT, as well as head up marketing, before moving to the carrier side of the business. ALE split from Alcatel-Lucent in fall 2014.

“Lisa’s appointment reinforces our commitment to business growth through the channel and support for our customers in North America’s vertical markets," said Charles Matthews, ALE’s senior vice president of North America. “In this new position, Lisa will use her skills and experience to grow sustainable revenue for ALE through the channel and develop a collaborative knowledge-sharing environment where ALE and its partners can meet the digital transformation needs of customers."