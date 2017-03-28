Aerohive Establishes First Authorized Training Center at Synnex HQ

News

PRESS RELEASE — AUSTIN, Texas, March 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- (from Varnex Spring Conference) - SYNNEX Corporation ( NYSE: SNX), a leading Technology Solutions distributor, today announced that its U.S. Distribution Headquarters in Greenville, SC is now the first authorized training center for Aerohive Networks® ( NYSE: HIVE), among the fastest growing enterprise Wi-Fi vendors in the U.S., in addition to multiple locations in Canada. With this alliance, SYNNEX offers its facilities and engineering resources for resellers to expand their skills to install, manage, and increase value with Aerohive, one of the fastest growing wireless networking companies in the channel.

SYNNEX has contributed to significant growth in Aerohive's partner community since the two companies entered into distribution and managed wireless networking collaborations announced in late 2016. Now, SYNNEX builds on that successful track record by offering closer engagement with Aerohive solutions - beyond connectivity - to expand revenue opportunities. Co-hosted with Aerohive, the training at SYNNEX' facility offers resellers the opportunity to learn about services, optimal network management, support, design, and wireless application insights that allow them to offer greater returns for end users. In addition, co-hosted with Aerohive, the training at SYNNEX' facility offers a variety of options to increase resellers' professional services capabilities. Aerohive stands out in the industry for its ability to help customers better control costs by putting the controller in the cloud for their access points, allowing resellers to emphasize the value of services that help customers make the most of network-generated data.

"This kind of expanded relationship with Aerohive is a key to making sure our community of resellers has the full spectrum of products and solutions for wireless networks," said Peter Larocque, President, North American Technology Solutions, SYNNEX Corporation. "We are pleased to be the exclusive provider of training that helps resellers become stronger service providers while building their own expertise and profitability."

"Aerohive's recent distribution partnership with SYNNEX has grown our business through the ability to bring to market a wireless offering that delivers both business and technological advantages to channel partners of all sizes," said David Greene, Chief Marketing Officer, Aerohive Networks. "The training at SYNNEX' facility will offer an enablement path for resellers to deepen their knowledge of how our advanced solutions bring valuable insights to tap into recurring revenue streams."

SYNNEX has previously led the way among distributors with its Wireless-as-a-Service offering, as well as integrating, streamlining and automating Aerohive's renewal business into SYNNEX' unique RENEW Solv program. SYNNEX' portfolio also includes Aerohive's new product line, Connect, which features technology and pricing that create scalable, adaptable and affordable connectivity solutions.

For more information, contact Aerohive@synnex.com. For more information about SYNNEX, visit www.synnex.com.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corporation ( NYSE: SNX), a Fortune 500 corporation and a leading business process services company, provides a comprehensive range of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry, as well as outsourced services focused on customer engagement strategy to a broad range of enterprises. SYNNEX distributes a broad range of information technology systems and products and also provides systems design and integration solutions. Concentrix, a wholly-owned subsidiary of SYNNEX Corporation, offers a portfolio of strategic solutions and end-to-end business services around customer engagement strategy, process optimization, technology innovation, front and back-office automation and business transformation to clients in ten identified industry verticals. Founded in 1980, SYNNEX Corporation operates in numerous countries throughout North and South America, Asia-Pacific and Europe. Additional information about SYNNEX may be found online at www.synnex.com.

About Aerohive Networks

Aerohive ( NYSE: HIVE) enables our customers to simply and confidently connect to the information, applications, and insights they need to thrive. Our simple, scalable, and secure platform delivers mobility without limitations. For our customers worldwide, every access point is a starting point. Aerohive was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA. For more information, please visit www.aerohive.com, call us at 408-510-6100, follow us on Twitter @Aerohive, subscribe to our blog http://boundless.aerohive.com/, or become a fan on our Facebook page.