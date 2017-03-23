Advantage Taps Former CenturyLink Exec as Dir. of Business Development

By Edward Gately

News

Advantage Communications Group, the telecom, IT and cloud services distributor, has hired David Bass, previously with CenturyLink, as its new director of business development.

Bass’ more than 25 years of experience extends across business development, channel management, account management, strategic growth, network design and technology migrations throughout telecom and IT. He has held leadership positions with Comcast Metrophone, Advanced Telecom, Cavalier Telephone, MCI, Qwest, and most recently, CenturyLink.

“It’s exciting to join the Advantage team," he said. “I’m looking forward to leveraging our diverse product portfolio to design world-class solutions which help clients solve their technology challenges, while better preparing them for growth within their own competitive marketplaces."

Bass also co-founded communications consultancy firm TSI Technologies in 1993.

“David is an experienced executive with a proven record of success in driving growth at every technology company with which he has been associated," said Steve Rome, Advantage’s senior vice president of sales. “His technical and industry knowledge, combined with his relentless focus on customer satisfaction, will be a huge asset to Advantage and our clients."