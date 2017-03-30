Acronis Enhances Backup Cloud

News

– Rapid adoption of cloud-based services and exponential data growth in the recent years have exposed a need for fast, powerful, and integrated data protection solutions. Backup is king, and Acronis, a global leader in hybrid cloud data protection and storage, has the world’s only data protection solution specifically designed to equip service providers to take advantage of this lucrative market opportunity — Acronis Backup Cloud.

Plesk, cPanel, and Website Backup with Acronis Backup Cloud

Acronis Backup Cloud, the world’s #1 backup for service providers has just got better. This week Acronis will announce the addition of Plesk, cPanel, and generic website backup functionality to what is set to become the most complete hybrid cloud backup-as-a-service platform in the world.

Through way of an extension added to existing cPanel and Plesk servers, Acronis Backup Cloud blends into Plesk and cPanel’s native multi-tier and multi-tenant architecture, displaying an Acronis widget in the administrator and user control panels and providing full image-based server backup and recovery for administrators, and granular self-service website recovery for hosting customers.

Acronis Active Protection™, an advanced ransomware protection technology proven by independent tests, will be added to Acronis Backup Cloud in the coming month, keeping data stored in the Acronis Cloud out of reach of ransomware crooks.

Acronis Backup Cloud business is going through an explosive growth, far exceeding the 18% public cloud services market growth rate forecasted by Gartner for 2017: more than 15,000 devices were added in the last 30 days alone; over 100% YoY growth in bookings; seven-fold YoY growth in cloud storage.

According to the Hosting and Cloud Study 2017 conducted by 451 Research and released by Microsoft last week, backup and recovery services hold the top position among the managed services used by organizations last year. Service providers are in a prime position to protect their customers’ data and build their business with Acronis’ support and innovative technology.

Acronis Backup Cloud is:

Fast — World’s fastest backup technology, rapid time to market, and fast time to profitability.

— World’s fastest backup technology, rapid time to market, and fast time to profitability. Easy — Easy integration with leading service automation software, including Odin Automation, WHMCS, HostBill, ConnectWise, and now Plesk and cPanel servers, extracting the benefits of native multi-tier and multi-tenant architecture.

— Easy integration with leading service automation software, including Odin Automation, WHMCS, HostBill, ConnectWise, and now Plesk and cPanel servers, extracting the benefits of native multi-tier and multi-tenant architecture. Complete — Full protection of all customers’ data — 16 different platforms, including computers, mobile devices, Microsoft Office 365 accounts, websites, and applications — physical and virtual, local and cloud.

— Full protection of all customers’ data — 16 different platforms, including computers, mobile devices, Microsoft Office 365 accounts, websites, and applications — physical and virtual, local and cloud. Reliable — Trusted by over 2,000 service providers worldwide.

— Trusted by over 2,000 service providers worldwide. Safe — Seamless integration with Acronis Storage with Acronis CloudRAID™.

“Thousands of service providers, half a million business users, and five million consumers have already embraced Acronis data protection technology. Three years ago we designed a true hybrid cloud architecture and turned our focus on service providers. Acronis Backup Cloud, the result of our hard work, now helps service providers to capture ...