2nd Watch Raises Big Bucks to Expand Managed Public Cloud Efforts

News

PRESS RELEASE — Seattle, Washington (March 2, 2017) 2nd Watch, a leading managed cloud company, has raised $19 million in Series D funding. The round was led by Delta-v Capital with participation from previous investors Madrona Venture Group, Columbia Capital and Top Tier Capital Partners. The new money will be used to meet customer demand for 2nd Watch’s managed cloud services and also for scaling its related cloud enablement and migration services.

Founded in 2010, 2nd Watch was among the first audited AWS Managed Service Provider Partners. The firm has helped some of the world’s biggest brands embrace the cloud, including Crate & Barrel, Condé Nast, Coca-Cola North America, Lenovo, Motorola, SCOR and Yamaha, while managing over 200,000 AWS instances per month across its client base.

2nd Watch has earned AWS Competencies in Financial Services, Enterprise Migration, DevOps, Big Data, Marketing and Commerce, Life Sciences and SharePoint, and was the first cloud-native managed services provider to earn SOC2 compliance. The firm is opening an East Coast Managed Cloud Services Center in Raleigh, North Carolina in 2017.

“As an APN Premier Consulting Partner and AWS Managed Service Provider Partner, 2nd Watch delivers the deep expertise in our products and services that customers greatly value,” says Terry Wise, Vice President, Worldwide Partner Ecosystem, AWS. “The company has repeatedly demonstrated its ability to help large enterprises migrate workloads to AWS, and then support them with the next-generation managed services our customers are looking for.”

“We are excited to invest in 2nd Watch, the leading managed services provider in this very disruptive, large and fast-growing market. The company has a proven management team and an impressive and enthusiastic customer base,” says Rand Lewis, Managing Partner, Delta-v Capital. “We are confident that the 2nd Watch team, with market-leading proprietary technologies and processes, will continue to be an integral, value-added partner for enterprise customers that are adopting cloud computing.”

“2016 was a very successful year for 2nd Watch,” says Doug Schneider, CEO at 2nd Watch. “We added multiple large-enterprise clients and expanded business with many more of our existing ones. Enterprises continue to accelerate their adoption and leverage of the public cloud on many fronts. They’re telling us that traditional infrastructure solutions and partners are ill-equipped to manage workloads and virtual data centers in the public cloud. As companies move in this direction, they require support from partners like 2nd Watch that have experience managing the largest and most sensitive applications and workloads on AWS. The capital infusion will help us grow and support our customers the 2nd Watch way.”

About 2nd Watch

2nd Watch is an AWS Premier Partner providing managed cloud to enterprises. The company's subject matter experts, software-enabled services and cutting-edge solutions provide companies with tested, proven, and trusted solutions, allowing them to fully leverage the power of the public cloud. 2nd Watch solutions are high performing, robust, increase operational excellence, decrease time to market, accelerate growth and lower risk. Its patent-pending, proprietary tools automate everyday workload management processes for big data analytics, digital marketing, line-of-business and cloud native workloads. 2nd Watch is a new breed of partner which helps enterprises design, deploy and manage cloud solutions and monitors business critical workloads 24x7. 2nd Watch has more than 400 enterprise workloads under its management and more than 200,000 instances in its managed public cloud. The venture-backed company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. To learn more about 2nd Watch, visit www.2ndwatch.com or call 888-317-7920.