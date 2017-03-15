2600Hz Mobile Hosted Platform 'Opens Doors' for MSPs

By James Anderson

2600Hz is launching a hosted platform that it said will turn MSPs and IT professionals into mobile carriers.

The 2600Hz Mobile Hosted Platform allows solution providers to activate and provision mobile phones, MiFi devices, tablets and additional mobile products for their customers. The partners will have the ability to sell uniquely bundled cellular offerings to end users, the company said.

The platform uses native voice services over the wireless network that 2600Hz says are different from over-the-top applications. It’s billed as a solution that is offered at wholesale costs and can be rebranded.

Chief Operating Officer Patrick Sullivan told us the platform will provide business opportunities to partners.

“Traditionally, reselling mobile services has been expensive and full of industry barriers, but with 2600Hz Mobile, service providers can easily become mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs). Unlike competitor offerings, which tend to be over-the-top applications that use data and offer poor voice quality, our product integrates with the mobile device directly, providing the best possible voice experience," he said. “This product opens doors that previously were unattainable in the communications industry, by utilizing our mobile integration and open APIs, allowing end users access to features like call recording, CRM integration [and] extension dialing — all through the native dialer on their device. We are excited to see what our partners will accomplish with it."

Partners can now access the service, which is activated through a web portal and integrates with 2600Hz’s PBX platform, Kazoo. Kazoo is open-source and allows users to create and manage phone systems.

Patrick Sullivan and Darren Schreiber founded the San Francisco-based 2600Hz (pronounced twenty-six-hundred hertz) in 2010.