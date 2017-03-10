2017 To Be Best Job Market for IT Pros 'in Years'

By Edward Gately

News

The U.S. IT job market is expected to add 125,000 new jobs this year, at least double the number added last year, according to Janco Associates.

Janco reviewed February data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and concluded that IT job market growth in 2017 will exceed growth significantly in 2016.

“Many enterprises are actively recruiting and looking to add the skills necessary to support the new solutions the C-level executives are demanding," said Victor Janulaitis, Janco’s CEO. “We already are seeing the strain this is putting (on) CIOs and the HR function of IT. Requisitions are being rewritten to add staff, job descriptions are being updated and sent to HR for compensation adjustments, and relationships with recruiters are being re-activated."

All of these activities have rekindled the career prospects for IT professionals, he said. This will be “one of the best job markets IT pros have seen in years," he said.

Janco’s latest IT Salary Survey shows an uptick in overall compensation for all IT professionals. Median compensation is up by $4,000-$5,000 since the last survey in 2016. Median compensation for all IT professionals now is $87,072, 5.2 percent higher than last year at this time.

Janco has found that there are a number of “hot jobs" in high demand, including chief mobility officer, chief digital officer, digital brand manager, data scientist and social-media specialist.