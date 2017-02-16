Worksoft Hires Kronos, Concur Alum to Lead Americas Sales

By James Anderson

Automation software provider Worksoft has brought on a new sales leader for the Western hemisphere.

Mike Solomon is now working as the Addison, Texas-based company’s senior vice president of sales for the Americas. The company has tasked him with growing sales “in response to rapidly increasing market demand for automation solutions."

“We are pleased to welcome Mike Solomon to Worksoft as we look to elevate and expand our sales team and our customer base across new industries and geographies," Worksoft CEO Jim Kent said.

Worksoft praised Solomon’s experience in software sales.

He spent the previous eight years at Kronos as U.S. manager of services and distribution. He directed sales for Concur Technologies from 2007 to 2009 and was the general manager and vice president of America for Dexterra from 2006 to 2007. His other previous companies include bTrade, Ariba, Siebel Systems and D&B Software.

“Mike brings a tremendous amount of industry experience to our executive team, with over 25 years of senior leadership experience in sales and marketing," Kent said. “His successful track record in enterprise sales makes him an ideal leader to our senior sales team as we advance our Americas sales strategy, processes and execution."

Worksoft provides automation software to help businesses discover and test and costs and risks in their own processes.