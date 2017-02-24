Windstream Cuts Jobs with EarthLink Merger Wrap Imminent

By Edward Gately

Windstream is cutting 50 jobs over the next 90 days in Rochester, New York, as part of its acquisition of EarthLink, which is expected to close early next week.

Last month, Windstream confirmed it had eliminated 164 jobs in an effort to “efficiently manage the business," and align resources to current work demands and opportunities. Those cuts were unrelated to the merger.

The latest job cuts, as well as management appointments, follow a detailed review of overall functions at EarthLink as part of integration planning to identify redundancies in positions and leverage existing workgroups, according to Windstream. The positions primarily are in corporate support departments, including finance, legal and human resources. Going forward, the company expects to have about 900 employees in Rochester.

David Avery, Windstream’s vice president of corporate affairs, tells Channel Partners that Rochester is home to the largest number of EarthLink employees.

“It also is a key work center for us, and now we will have an expanded presence there," he said.

Employees affected by the changes can apply for other open positions within Windstream. The company also will provide severance benefits.

Windstream’s workforce totals about 12,000.

“Windstream and EarthLink stockholders approved the merger [Friday]," Avery said. “We expect to close the transaction early next week, subject to customary closing conditions."

All of the required federal and state agencies have approved Windstream’s $1.1 billion purchase of EarthLink.

Also Friday, Windstream announced John Dobbins of Rochester as executive vice president of access. He currently is EarthLink’s executive vice president and managing director of network operations and carrier. He will be responsible for managing the combined company’s network interconnection organization and remain based in Rochester.

In addition to Dobbins, Windstream also announced the appointments of the following EarthLink leaders in Rochester and ...