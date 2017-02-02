Webroot Adds New Analytics, Malware Detection to Security Platform

News

PRESS RELEASE — BROOMFIELD, Colo., Feb. 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Webroot, the market leader in network and endpoint security and cloud-based threat intelligence, today announced the expansion of its platform with 3 new products. Webroot FlowScape® Analytics, Webroot BrightCloud® Streaming Malware Detection, and Webroot SecureAnywhere® DNS Protection leverage the security industry's most sophisticated artificial intelligence engine to give customers greater protection against today's most malicious known and unknown cyber threats.

"In our increasingly mobile-connected world, old security perimeters can't protect against rapidly evolving threats," said Chad Bacher, SVP of product strategy and technology alliances. "By providing deeper insight into behaviors in the web and network layers, our new products offer better protection against today's most advanced threats—both known and unknown—no matter where users are or what devices are connected. These new solutions are built on a mature cloud platform that uses proven machine learning methods that continue to get smarter and more effective as we add new endpoints, sensors, and data sources."

Webroot FlowScape Analytics

Webroot has integrated FlowScape Analytics with Webroot BrightCloud® Threat Intelligence to significantly accelerate the discovery and investigation of unknown threats that access, traverse, and exit today's disparate networks. The FlowScape solution analyzes different traffic types and behaviors within the network, as well as inbound and outbound traffic, to supply security operations teams with highly accurate data to quickly identify anomalous network traffic from unknown threats. Combined with BrightCloud Threat Intelligence, FlowScape Analytics provides contextual threat intelligence on malicious IPs and URLs with network visibility for incident response teams to investigate threats and devise mitigation plans. As malware is now overwhelmingly polymorphic and advanced persistent threats (APTs) mask their activities within everyday network noise, FlowScape analytics and unsupervised machine learning enable organizations to further reduce the time required to classify and address threats.

"With a daily count of approximately 500,000 cyberattacks against the city of San Diego networks, Webroot FlowScape Analytics gives us the network visibility we need to protect critical infrastructure and services," said Gary Hayslip, chief information security officer for the city of San Diego. "FlowScape Analytics technology allows us to determine risk of system-wide user behavior and flag anomalies for remediation."

Webroot BrightCloud Streaming Malware Detection

To further address the challenges of unknown polymorphic malware, as well as targeted malware in general, Webroot has developed BrightCloud Streaming Malware Detection, which enables organizations to detect malicious files in transit at the network edge in real time. This innovative solution places advanced machine learning models directly on perimeter security appliances to make extremely fast and accurate determinations on files without needing to download them in their entirety. The technology makes determinations on files at a rate of over 5,700 files per minute – over 500 times faster than network sandboxing. Users determine the threshold at which files are blocked or ...