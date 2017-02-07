VMware Intros New Application, Desktop Virtualization Services

PALO ALTO, CA --(Marketwired - February 07, 2017) - VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW ), a global leader in cloud infrastructure and business mobility, today introduced updates to the industry-leading VMware Horizon portfolio. The innovations are designed to drive down the cost and complexity of delivering and managing virtual applications and desktops, enabling an affordable way to deliver Windows as part of a modern digital workspace with a great user experience. In 2016, VMware was recognized as a leader for the second consecutive year by the IDC Marketscape for having the most complete mix of business and solution strategies and capabilities for delivering virtual desktops and applications through its VMware Horizon portfolio of solutions and services.These innovations further enhance this industry-leading portfolio.

"A digital workspace strategy is a must for IT to manage across user types, devices and applications, and delivering Windows applications and desktops through virtualization to a digital workspace is the best approach for today's modern environment," said Shankar Iyer, senior vice president and general manager, Desktop Products, End-User Computing, VMware. "Until now, many organizations have been on the sidelines because of cost, complexity and lack of flexibility of deployment, but these new innovations in the VMware Horizon portfolio of on-premises, cloud hosted and hybrid solutions will offer businesses a more cost effective and simple way to deploy virtual desktops and applications to support their digital workspace strategy."

Improving User Experience, Driving Down Cost and Complexity Across VMware Horizon Solutions

Customers are seeking improvements in user experience and costs to continue their expansion of desktop and application virtualization as they move to digital workspaces for their mobile workforces. The Just-in-Time Management Platform (JMP) will be available across the Horizon portfolio of solutions and will integrate VMware App Volumes, Instant Clone and User Environment Manager to simplify end-user profile management and accelerate time-to-desktop and time-to-application to deliver these improvements to customers. JMP will offer an industry-first integrated approach to managing virtual applications and desktops that will help drive down the cost and complexity of configuring applications, delivering user personas and dynamic policy configuration across any virtual, physical and cloud-based Windows desktop environment. JMP enables real-time application delivery, 30x faster imaging, accelerated desktop provisioning, contextual policy management, and application updates with zero downtime for published applications.2 In addition, the extension of JMP to published applications will deliver industry-first benefits in speed, scale and simplicity in configuring applications and end-user personas.

New innovations in VMware Blast™ will deliver an improved end-user experience for digital workspace users. The new Blast Adaptive Transport technology will help maximize bandwidth utilization by dynamically adjusting to network conditions including varying speeds and severe packet loss to maintain a great user experience across network types -- from corporate LANs to public Wi-Fi to mobile networks. This will enable business critical applications to be delivered through Horizon without disruption to remote workers with 6x faster speed and fifty percent lower bandwidth utilization than before.3

VMware Horizon Cloud -- Expanding Use Cases for Desktops-as-a-Service on IBM Cloud

VMware and IBM continue to expand their partnership with the introduction of ...