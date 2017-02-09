VIPRE to 'Aggressively' Pursue SMB Partners With New Channel Program

By Edward Gately

News

VIPRE is out with a new tiered partner program designed to engage with and aggressively recruit new SMB partners.

The new VIPRE Partner Program includes: higher margins; a dedicated channel team; enhanced partner tools; advanced ransomware prevention; and professional services resources. VIPRE is a product of ThreatTrack Security.

Barry Beckner, ThreatTrack’s director of worldwide sales, tells Channel Partners there was a previous partner program that had “everything under an overarching umbrella for ThreatTrack and VIPRE."

“This new program dramatically simplifies the benefits and value for SMB partners, allowing them to focus on providing the highest-rated endpoint security solution on the market at one of the industry’s highest margins," Beckner said. “This program is designed to help partners quickly build their VIPRE business within their SMB customer base. We recognize a need for a true SMB solution. Many of the big names in the industry are enterprise-focused and think SMB second. This program is all about SMB partners."

Authorized partners qualify for VIPRE partner toolkit access, which includes a dedicated partner portal, self-serve VIPRE-branded marketing collateral, partner newsletters and a deal-registration profit multiplier to add an incremental 25 percent margin on qualified leads. Certified level benefits are attained by selling at least $20,000 in VIPRE services annually, and include a quarterly business review, strategic account manager, pre-sales engineering support, quarterly rebate and more.

Partners selling more than $100,000 annually qualify for VIPRE’s Expert tier, which delivers customized collateral material, including turnkey marketing campaigns aimed at helping to build successful lead generation programs and accelerate growth.

“It definitely makes it easier to do business with VIPRE," Beckner said. “For example, our partner and account-management resources are becoming more consultative and more partner-centric, fostering closer relationships and more collaboration. Partners are a very important part of our business and this program allows them to make more margin than they ever could before while targeting SMB customers with a great solution. We also recognize that with the dramatically changing threat landscape, security is inherently more complex. We simplify that for partners, arming (them) with what they need to grow their business and offer their customers protection against today’s top threats like ransomware."