Uplevel Systems Adds MSPs in Strategic Locations

News

PRESS RELEASE — PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- IT consulting firms Northwest IT Services and Technoideas have joined Uplevel Systems' Partner Program and will be first to offer Uplevel's managed information technology (IT) services to small businesses. The Uplevel solution equips managed service providers (MSPs) with a turnkey platform for scaling their businesses while delivering better technology and business outcomes to small-to-medium companies.

Northwest IT Services is a full-service IT consulting company that provides networking, storage and backup, and security services to small and medium businesses in the Portland, Oregon metro area, while Technoideas serves nursing home facilities across Texas with a core focus on networking and business automation. In becoming the first MSPs to resell Uplevel solutions in their regions, Northwest IT Services and Technoideas are poised to deliver and maintain more services to more small businesses while spending less time traveling to client locations.

"Smaller businesses rely on their IT infrastructure just as much as larger companies, but can't allocate the same budget or staff to manage it day-to-day," says Fabio Videira, President at Technoideas. "The Uplevel solution effectively lets us oversee and troubleshoot customer networks remotely, and prevent many of the issues and security breaches that can lead to downtime without having to be onsite."

The Uplevel platform features networking, Wi-Fi, data storage, security, and cloud-based management offered through an affordable subscription-based model. This innovative delivery model makes it easy for smaller companies to upgrade and continue to scale their IT infrastructure without having to invest in IT staff or high-end equipment.

"For too long, SMBs have had to choose between the consumer-grade IT equipment you can buy at Office Max and expensive enterprise-class infrastructure that does much more than they need or can manage," says Mark Ignowski, President at Northwest IT Services. "The subscription-based model effectively gives them an immediate upgrade that solves any immediate issues, instantly improves security, and provides a platform for growth—all without making a major investment to get started."

Northwest IT Services and Technoideas become the first IT consultants to join Uplevel Systems' Partner Program following its formal launch last December. Uplevel services are only available through premier IT consultants and MSPs in the U.S.

"Our mission is to bring a better IT model to small companies nationwide by working with the providers who best understand their needs and challenges," says Tom Alexander, CEO at Uplevel Systems. "We welcome Northwest IT Services and Technoideas and look forward to working with them to create a powerful new win-win scenario for our partners and customers alike."

About Uplevel Systems

Founded in 2015, Uplevel Systems (www.uplevelsystems.com) delivers managed IT services to small businesses through a channel of accomplished IT consultants nationwide. Uplevel's solutions combine enterprise-class networking - Ethernet, Wi-Fi, data storage and backup, firewall, and network security - with cloud-based management that allows IT consultants to deliver compelling IT services optimized for their smaller companies. Uplevel's hybrid managed services model combines powerful, remotely managed equipment installed at customer sites, with subscription-based billing that eliminates up-front charges and is perfectly suited to small businesses. Unbox keeps customer technology secure, current, and performing optimally.