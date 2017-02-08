Unified Office Adds Operations Performance to Managed Hybrid Cloud Service

News

PRESS RELEASE — Fort Lauderdale, FL – February 8, 2017 – Unified Office, Inc., a leading managed services provider offering reliable hybrid cloud-based virtual communications services and business analytics, announced today its new Total Connect Nowsm (TCN) Operations Performance Suite (TCNOPSTM ), the latest addition to their award winning product line. TCNOPSTM enables Quick Serve Restaurants (QSRs) and other SMBs to dramatically improve their operational performance and effectiveness using Unified Office’s new Internet of Things (IoT) based operational performance suite. TCNOPSTM integrates alerting and reporting functions for business critical information into Unified Office’s industry leading Visual Performance Suite™ (VPS), advanced analytics platform.

“We are bringing TCNOPSTM to the restaurant industry first.” said Ray Pasquale, CEO & Founder of Unified Office. “They live in a highly regulated world. For example, refrigeration and prep table temperatures are crucial not only to maintain food safety compliance but also temperature variations that might result in food inventory waste. Regulations for things that we might take for granted like exhaust fan emissions are also critical to their industry. The reliable delivery of business critical information such as refrigeration outages and exhaust emissions are important to our QSR customers.”

“Our award winning Highest Quality Routing Protocol (HQRPTM)) hybrid cloud network is the foundation by which this business critical information is delivered. TCNOPSTM is an important next step in the evolution of our communications/IoT network platform for businesses.”

TCNOPSTM is a natural evolutionary step to the Unified Office award winning TCN business communications platform. TCNOPSTM extends beyond simple real-time basic monitoring to proactive and predictive analysis, which can eliminate component failure before it becomes a problem. Unified Office uses the same highly reliable, secure broadband connection (HQRPTM) to deliver and report business critical information as it does for its Total Connect Now business communications system which offers higher quality business VoIP services.

"There is a great deal of hype and confusion surrounding IoT in the marketplace today. There are lots of companies offering solutions in search of a real problem to solve. This is particularly true in the SMB space," said Steve Hilton, Principal Analyst, MachNation. "Companies like Unified Office that can provide a common user experience for IoT and other SMB applications will be able to deliver real business value to SMBs. Providing SMB customers with valuable and actionable real time information will dramatically improve their operations.”

“Helping businesses cope with the rapid pace of technological and behavioral changes in the marketplace where social networks and online searches drive business transactions in real-time is paramount to what we do,” Pasquale added. “Our customers report that our systems and services typically pay for themselves in a matter of weeks.”

About Unified Office

Unified Office, Inc. is a leading provider of SDN-based hybrid cloud managed Voice-over-IP (VoIP) and Unified Communications services to small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs). Unified Office’s Total Connect Now SM service architecture was purpose-built from the ground up to deliver the highest quality of experience and availability, leveraging the latest in extensible business VoIP communications technology and cloud-based infrastructure to enhance SMB workforce productivity. Their cloud-based intelligent network incorporates Unified Office’s unique adaptive Highest Quality Routing™ (HQR) for end-to-end service quality, and Business Continuity “shadowing” to ensure high availability operation over one or more redundant broadband links.

The Unified Office Visual Performance SuiteTM provides a real-time view of changes in operational performance levels and actionable intelligence for SMBs, store managers and owners, enabling them to readily determine real-time business performance, take immediate actions, and apply continuous operational improvements. This results in higher customer satisfaction, increased customer retention, and increased revenues and profitability. For more information visit www.unifiedoffice.com.