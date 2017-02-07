Trump Makes CIOs Optimistic, But Telco Hiring Plummets

By James Anderson

A new IT hiring study shows newfound optimism from CIOs following the 2016 elections.

Janco reports that the IT market posted twice as many new jobs this January as it did in the same month a year ago. The consulting firm says the 11,800 jobs added last month are in step with the forecast of 136,500 new hires in 2017.

CEO Victor Janulaitis credits the anticipated policies – both tax-related and foreign – to impact IT hiring positively.

“If, as the new administration says, jobs will be brought back to the U.S., a revamped H-1B visa program implemented, the tax system improved, and infrastructure spending increased – that should result in a significantly improved economic picture," Janulaitis said. "With the stimulus and constraints proposed by the new administration, there will be greater need for U.S.-based IT resources."

Janco interviewed 135 CIOs, and 80 of those were after the election. Janulaitis says there is a clear difference in expectations.

"CIOs interviewed after the election and post-election processes are optimistic that there will be more incentives for increased IT spending and hiring. Those interviewed earlier were not as optimistic," he said. "SMBs are actively looking for experienced managers who will be able to manage the increased technology initiatives that they feel will be stated in the next two quarters."

However, the study found that telecommunications hiring has taken a major hit. The number of telecommunications IT jobs has dropped by 24,900 in the last year, according to Janco. Last month, in particular, saw a huge drop.

Janulaitis attributed the decline to the flurry of 2016 M&A activity, as well as increasingly productive automation.

Janco suggested in December that CIOs are hopeful lower corporate taxes and increased infrastructure spending will spur investment in IT.