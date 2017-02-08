Toshiba Telecom Updates IPedge With New Security Features

PRESS RELEASE — IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Toshiba America Information Systems, Inc., Telecommunication Systems Division, today announced the next release version of IPedge® 1.7.4 for its IPedge family of on-site VoIP business communications solutions. This latest software version adds powerful applications and features related to security, including a new offline license dongle solution, encryption of stored voice and fax messages to help organizations achieve HIPAA compliance. In addition, V1.7.4 makes improvements to system programming and troubleshooting as well as to user features such as auto attendant dialing and meet-me audio conferencing.
"Security is a key consideration when purchasing an IP business phone system. In response to customer and dealer demand, we've implemented new security features in IPedge 1.7.4 to provide more configuration options, enabling further system isolation to help meet regulatory requirements and their own security directives," said Brian Metherell, vice president and general manager for Toshiba America Information Systems, Inc., Telecommunication Systems Division.
V1.7.4 is the culmination of valuable feedback gathered by Toshiba Tech Support, Sales App and Sales Engineering teams. Key enhancements include the following:
- A new dongle offline licensing option allows the customer to license an IPedge or IPedge App Server without the need for public Internet access. This is useful in government and hospital scenarios, for example, where public Internet access may not be allowed for security reasons.
- The built-in IPedge Messaging capability is now able to help organizations achieve HIPAA compliance and provides a system-wide option to encrypt all voice mail and fax messages stored in the system.
- Technical improvements within the Enterprise Manager system management tool make programming easier and faster. New programming optimizations allow technicians to navigate more quickly between programming screens.
- A new Enterprise Manager QoS troubleshooting tool helps technicians assess call quality issues in real-time. Technicians can view and search Mean Opinion Scores (MOS) and other valuable metrics such as packets sent/received, jitter, delay and packet loss for all completed calls.
- Auto Attendant Dialing allows the dialing of an extension via the auto attendant without having to create an additional mailbox, which reduces cost.
- An enhanced Conference View and Scheduler for the built-in Meet Me Audio Conference capability lets users view a list of participants anytime, including before the start of a meeting. It also takes advantage of improved calendar integration when scheduling a conference.
IPedge 1.7.4 software is now available from Authorized Toshiba Dealers.
