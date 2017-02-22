Toshiba Telecom Debuts New VoIP System for Small Businesses

PRESS RELEASE — IRVINE, Calif., February 21, 2017—Toshiba America Information Systems, Inc., Telecommunication Systems Division, , today launched its new IPedge® ES Server, the newest member of Toshiba’s award-winning family of IPedge VoIP business communications systems. Designed for smaller businesses with up to 24 employees, the IPedge ES compact, single-server solution is affordably priced at up to 50 percent less than Toshiba’s IPedge EP system, the next up in size. It is now available from Authorized Toshiba Dealers.

“The IPedge ES was designed in direct response to customer and dealer demand for an affordable smaller system that delivers powerful business phone system features,” said Brian Metherell, vice president and general manager for Toshiba America Information Systems, Inc., Telecommunication Systems Division. “With the IPedge ES, small businesses will appreciate the lower point of entry while gaining the benefits of business continuity and networking along with easily transferrable licenses for future growth and migration to another IPedge platform.”

IPedge ES software runs on a small server powered by an Intel® dual core processor. Out of the box, IPedge ES comes standard with four trunks and eight telephones, with expansion up to 12 trunks and 24 telephones. The versatile IPedge supports a variety of endpoint options, including Toshiba desktop phones, SIP-based stations and smartphones running Toshiba’s UCedge® Essentials mobile client application. The IPedge ES has a three-year hardware warranty and includes Toshiba’s Software Support and Upgrade Service (SUS). A five-year warranty is optional.

Communications Right out of the Box With Single-server Simplicity

Focused on the core call processing features of Toshiba’s larger IPedge systems — IPedge EP, EC and EM — the IPedge ES delivers key communications in an easy-to-manage, cost-effective IP-based server. Features include:

Complete Call Control — A full range of basic and advanced call processing including Caller ID, hold, transfer, pick-up, speed dial, conference and hundreds of other features;

Unified Messaging — Standard voice mail and auto attendant features, voice mail access from an email inbox, message notifications, soft key navigation of mailbox menus and the Follow Me feature for flexible call control;

Mobility and Unified Communications —UCedge Essentials client software for smartphones, tablets or desktop call management, access to corporate contacts, call history, visual voice and fax mail, greeting and routing management, and more;

Multi-node Networking — IPedge Net technology to interconnect with multiple Toshiba systems, such as branch offices or stores, expanding capacity as needed or to unify geographically dispersed locations into a single system;

Survivability — Automatic station registration to a backup IPedge virtual EP/EC/EM survivability server if the IPedge ES server goes down or if the network link between the IPedge ES server and the IPT is disconnected;

Centralized Administration — Enterprise Manager for Web-based personal user, single system and enterprise-wide administration of all applications; and

Investment Protection — Transferrable licenses to larger IPedge EP, EC and EM systems, protecting your investment.

