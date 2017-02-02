TierPoint Promotes Morrison to CTO

By Edward Gately

News

**Editor's Note: Click here to see which channel people were on the move in January.**

TierPoint has promoted Terry Morrison, who joined the company in 2011, to chief technology officer.

In his new role, Morrison will be responsible for leading the company’s hybrid IT initiatives, including cloud computing and managed services, as well as managing the organization’s IT, network design and engineering architecture teams.

He joined TierPoint when it acquired Perimeter Technology Center, an Oklahoma City-based colocation provider that he co-founded. Bringing more than 20 years of experience in the technology sector, Morrison most recently served as senior vice president of technology and has led the company’s engineering, network design and IT organizations in several key management roles.

“Terry has been an inspirational leader of our technology initiatives since joining TierPoint," said Andy Stewart, TierPoint’s chief strategy officer. “He is a tireless worker who has successfully taken on the challenge of leading our technical teams through a period of very rapid growth while maintaining focus on providing a superior level of customer service."

Morrison also served as manager at Williams Communications, and director at iBeam Broadcasting and Webcast.com.

This announcement comes the same week that TierPoint said it is doubling the size of its data center in Nashville and that it has achieved designation as a Microsoft Azure Authorized Indirect Cloud Solution Provider, a distinction achieved by only a handful of U.S.-based managed hosting and cloud providers.

It’s been a little more than a year since TierPoint bought Windstream’s data-center operations for $575 million.