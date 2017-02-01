TierPoint Achieves Lofty Microsoft Azure Status

PRESS RELEASE — ST LOUIS (January 31, 2017) – TierPoint LLC, a leading national provider of hybrid IT solutions, today announced that it has been designated a Microsoft Azure Authorized Indirect Cloud Solution Provider – making it one of less than a dozen US-based managed hosting and cloud providers that have achieved this designation and building on TierPoint’s prior designation as a Direct Partner within the Microsoft Cloud Solution Provider (CSP) program.

“This expanded licensing program opens the door to compelling new opportunities for our channel partners and their clients,” said Bob Buchanan, TierPoint Vice President, Channel. “TierPoint partners that are enrolled in the Microsoft Partner Network with Indirect Reseller status can now provide one-stop shopping for Microsoft Azure solutions, increase revenue, and leverage TierPoint’s unique and comprehensive mix of hybrid IT services, including cloud design, deployment, and management – all backed by our superior, high-touch service and 39 world-class data centers in 20 geographically diversified markets.”

“AVANT’s trusted advisors, including resellers, agents and MSPs, can now support their customers’ Azure CSP needs through TierPoint, a proven leader in cloud services,” said Drew Lydecker, president and co-founder, AVANT. “We’re excited to collaborate with TierPoint to help accelerate the growth of the cloud distribution channel.”

Selling cloud solutions through TierPoint and CSP provides channel partners with several benefits, including TierPoint expertise in:

Architecture and design of custom Azure and hybrid cloud solutions

Assisting clients with migrating their applications and data to the Azure environment

Managing and monitoring client infrastructure with remote management tools

Simplifying the billing process and helping ensure that each client’s spend in the Azure environment meets both that client’s needs and budgeted expectations

Managing the provisioning and turn up of all client cloud environments.

“Customers are adopting cloud-based solutions to drive digital transformation like never before, and we’re thrilled to expand the capabilities for cloud partners under the Microsoft Cloud Solution Provider program,” said Gavriella Schuster, corporate Vice President, Worldwide Partner Group at Microsoft Corp. “By selling through the Microsoft Cloud Solution Provider program, partners are at the center of the customer relationship and expand business opportunities in the cloud.”

