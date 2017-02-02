TCG Adds Powernet as Platinum Supplier

By James Anderson

News

**Editor's Note: Click here for a list of recent important channel-program changes you should know.**

Powernet and Telecom Consulting Group (TCG) have partnered to give TCG agents access to Powernet’s portfolio.

Powernet traditionally provides voice but has added SD-WAN, intelligent Wi-Fi and IT managed services to its solution set. TCG, a master agent with more than 2,000 agents, praised Powernet’s diversity of solution choices.

“We’re very excited about this new partnership with Powernet," said Dan Pirigyi, partner at TCG. “Their unique suite of products will give our agents access to advanced and cutting-edge solutions for their customers. Their focus on multi-location customers and early adoption of SD-WAN solutions puts them in a great position to win some large accounts."

Powernet CEO Alli Stevens said the company has invested heavily in engineering to give clients more flexibility.

“We look forward to connecting the right products with the right partners that will benefit the most from our full service offerings," Stevens said. “With TCG’s help, 2017 will be a very successful year in the channel for Powernet."

Powernet is now a platinum supplier for the master agent and has joined TCG’s President's Club for 2017, meaning that TCG agents can earn big rewards selling the new solutions.

“2016 was a year full of product expansion," said Anton Loon, vice president of enterprise sales at Powernet. “We’ve added new dimensions to our offering, allowing partners to be successful with more than just legacy products and services."