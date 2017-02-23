TBI, Evolve IP Make Partnership Official

By James Anderson

News

Evolve IP is officially partnering with the master agent TBI.

TBI said Wednesday that it is now offering all of Evolve IP’s cloud services. TBI partners and their customers will have access to disaster-recovery services, virtual data centers, virtual desktop services, hosted contact center and IP phone systems.

“TBI is excited to have Evolve IP as a partner," said Jeff Newton, TBI’s vice president of enterprise sales and IT. “Their suite of cloud products is relevant to all businesses from the top Fortune companies on down, and their proven success and industry recognition makes them an easy addition to our portfolio."

TBI is coming on board as an official “master partner," but the two companies have had a working relationship for several years. They announced in 2014 that TBI would offer Evolve IP’s suite of cloud services.

“We are very happy to have TBI offer our cloud services to their partner community and look forward to helping them make the most of the numerous opportunities that the cloud provides," says Tim Allen, chief sales officer of Evolve IP. “The combination of our proven 'best-of-breed' solution, and superior technical support, drives the nation’s top agents to choose Evolve IP for the deals that are most important to their business."

Evolve IP partnered with another master agent, WTG, last fall. Evolve IP earned a major investment last year and said it planned to expand its distribution channels with the funds.