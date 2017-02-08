Symantec Unifies Secure One With Blue Coat Channel Program

By Lynn Haber

News

Just six months since finalizing the acquisition of Blue Coat, a provider of web security for enterprises and governments, Symantec on Wednesday announced an integrated Symantec Secure One partner program, thus unifying two separate company channel programs.

The move will not only simplify partnering with Symantec, but also aligns with the transforming vendor and its integrated solution portfolio that Torjus Gylstorff – recently named global partner sales leader at Symantec – pegs a $30 billion opportunity in cybersecurity.

The new program features a four-tier model: Registered, Silver, Gold and Platinum. It also boasts only two competencies — Core Security and Enterprise Security.

According to Symantec, the new program features an Opportunity Registration to a front-end discount as well as new opportunities to earn with a Platinum Performance Rebate. Also new is a Renewal Incumbency, initially only available for Blue Coat solutions, but to include additional services at a later time. Finally, the company is enabling partners to submit an unlimited number of activity proposals for partner development funds.

For former Blue Coat partners, the unified partner program provides access to Symantec’s Margin Builder program, which gives a discount on deals under $10,000 or under 1,000 seats. Additionally, Platinum partners can earn a Performance Rebate, which is based on specific sales plays, and is calculated on the partners’ growth performance within those sales plays.