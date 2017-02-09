SoTel Adds Samsung Wireless LAN Services to Lineup

PRESS RELEASE — MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo.- February 09, 2017- SoTel Systems, LLC (SoTel), a next generation value added distributor and service provider specializing in communications, networking and physical security, today announced the continued expansion of its Cloud Services portfolio with the addition of managed Samsung Wireless LAN solutions from Samsung Electronics America, Inc. This brings Samsung’s Wireless LAN solutions to SoTel’s channel partners, using a subscription model, enabling businesses and organizations to gain a new generation of feature-rich networking capabilities for a monthly subscription price.

“The addition of Samsung’s Wireless LAN solution to our cloud services offering enables our partners, and our prospective partners, to serve their customers with a best in breed networking solution,” said Matt Siemens, EVP Sales and Marketing, SoTel. “This now brings together Samsung’s wireless networking and unified communications solutions to SoTel channel partners via a subscription model with centralized management and deployment.”

SoTel will sell the Cloud Managed Service to their current distribution channel of Samsung partners. New partners will have a streamlined on-boarding process that enables them to sell and deliver managed Samsung Wireless LAN solutions through SoTel.

“We are excited that SoTel has enabled Samsung’s Unified Communications and Wireless LAN portfolio as a subscription service,” said Imran Akbar, Vice President and General Manager, Wireless Enterprise Networks at Samsung.

“By bringing our solution to market as part of the SoTel marketspace.cloud offering, Samsung partners can more easily sell, deploy and manage both their customer networking and unified communication needs.”

The service is being offered via SoTel’s new ‘marketspace.cloud’ services market. Telecommunication and networking resellers can select from multiple cloud and subscription solutions to construct the best possible combination to meet their customer needs.

For many customers, embracing cloud management via subscription services will reduce their capital expenditures while also driving operational savings through centralized management and monitoring environment. In addition, resellers selling this turn-key solution will be able to experience shorter sales cycles and increased margins through a more efficient management approach.

Contact your SoTel sales team at 866.GoSoTel (866.467.6835) or visit www.sotelsystems.com for more information on Samsung Managed Wireless LAN or Cloud UC Services as well as the full portfolio of Cloud Services delivered via ‘marketspace.cloud.’

