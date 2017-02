Sophos to Buy Invincea, Boost Endpoint Protection Abilities

News

PRESS RELEASE — OXFORD, UNITED KINGDOM--(Marketwired - Feb 8, 2017) - Sophos ( LSE: SOPH)

Adds one of the industry's most effective machine learning-based predictive malware detection solutions

Accelerates Sophos next-generation endpoint protection strategy with deep learning artificial intelligence algorithms

Invincea technology will be integrated into Sophos next-generation solutions available through the Sophos Central synchronized security management platform

Sophos ( LSE: SOPH), a global leader in network and endpoint security, today announced it has entered into an agreement to acquire Invincea, a visionary provider of next-generation malware protection. Invincea's endpoint security portfolio is designed to detect and prevent unknown malware and sophisticated attacks via its patented deep learning neural-network algorithms. It has been consistently ranked as among the best performing machine learning, signature-less next-generation endpoint technologies in third-party testing and rated highly both for high detection and low false-positive rates.

Headquartered in Fairfax, Va., Invincea was founded by chief executive officer Anup Ghosh to address the rapidly growing zero-day security threat from nation states, cyber criminals and rogue actors. Invincea's flagship product X by Invincea uses deep learning neural networks and behavioral monitoring to detect previously unseen malware and stops attacks before damage occurs. With a focus on the U.S. government, healthcare and financial services sectors, Invincea has been deployed in some of the most targeted networks in the world.

"By adding Invincea to our portfolio, Sophos is executing on its vision to assemble the most powerful technologies to provide the very best, cutting-edge defenses for our customers," commented Kris Hagerman, chief executive officer at Sophos. "Invincea is leading the market in machine learning-based threat detection with the combination of superior detection rates and minimal false positives. Invincea will strengthen Sophos' leading next-gen endpoint protection with complementary predictive defenses that we believe will become increasingly important to the future of endpoint protection and allow us to take full advantage of this significant new growth opportunity. We are proud to welcome the Invincea team to Sophos and look forward to introducing the benefits of this advanced technology to our customers and partners worldwide."

Sophos is recognized as a leader in endpoint protection today with an expanding set of next-generation technologies such as the signature-less anti-malware, anti-exploit and anti-ransomware technology in Intercept X and the behavior-based analytics, Malicious Traffic Detection and Application Reputation in Sophos Endpoint Protection. The Invincea machine learning malware detection and prevention technology will be fully integrated into the Sophos endpoint protection portfolio, further strengthening Sophos' leadership in this fast-growing market. The availability of Invincea technology through the Sophos Central security management platform will further enhance the Sophos synchronized security portfolio and real-time intelligence sharing.

"We started Invincea with the vision of using non-signature based technologies, including machine learning, in innovative ways to protect organizations against the most advanced forms of cyber-attack," commented Anup Ghosh, founder and chief executive officer at Invincea. "X by Invincea represents a new generation in antivirus technology based on ...