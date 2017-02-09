SonicWall Arms Partners With Upgraded Email Security -- and Scare Stats to Sell It

By Lorna Garey

News

Partners watched with interest last fall as Dell spun off SonicWall into an independent, channel-focused security provider under industry veteran Bill Conner. Today, the company announced version 9.0 of its Email Security offering, hot on the heels of releasing its 2017 SonicWall Annual Threat Report that compiles findings from the SonicWall Global Response Intelligence Defense Threat Network into a summary of the security challenges customers will face in the coming year.

Bill Odell, SonicWall's VP of corporate strategy, told Channel Partners that, in the three months since his company separated from Dell, the SecureFirst partner program has taken off, with more than 80 percent signing on.

All 10,000-plus partners worldwide had a choice of staying in the Dell program, since Dell resells SonicWall, or jumping into SecureFirst.

“We never thought we’d have that level of uptake so fast, but it’s been great," said Odell. “We have seen, among the partners that signed up, 18 percent net new partners. I think there was some pent-up demand in the channel to have an independent SonicWall."

In today’s product news, Odell says Email Security 9.0 now integrates with the company’s cloud-based Capture Advanced Threat Protection (ATP) Service. The company also unveiled a preview of its SonicOS 6.2.7 operating system, including a new API.

Ransomware Is Everywhere

Email security is taking on new urgency. The banner headline from SonicWall’s annual report is that ransomware grew a stunning 16,700 percent year over year, from 4 million attack attempts in 2015 to 638 million in 2016. Most of these exploits are launched through email. Attackers are getting more sophisticated, and your customers can’t depend on end users to spot phishing attempts.

The 9.0 version of SonicWall Email Security is backed by a series of three cloud-based sandboxes where all email files, even encrypted messages, are scanned in parallel for suspicious code and ...