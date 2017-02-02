ServiceNow Integrates With Palo Alto Networks, Tanium, More

News

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the enterprise cloud company, today announced new integrations with leading cybersecurity companies and the ServiceNow Security Operations solution. With ServiceNow, customers can prioritize threats and use a structured response engine to resolve real security threats fast. Now security analysts can easily enrich threat information, map those threats to the underlying business service at risk, and easily collaborate with IT to automatically resolve them. This replaces the manual, slow and ineffective back‑and‑forth resolution process of the past.

While enterprises have invested heavily in protection and detection tools, security response is often left unaddressed. Determining whether an alert constitutes an actual threat can take hours. Security email, phone calls and spreadsheets, leading to lengthy breach containment times of 70 days on average, according to the Ponemon Institute.

ServiceNow® Security Operations replaces the manual work patterns of the past with intelligent workflows of the future and just added several new automation integrations from leading security vendors. In as little as 20 seconds, Security Operations automatically enriches each security incident with threat intelligence, including information from potentially affected endpoints. This allows security analysts to spend less time on researching problems and to get to resolution faster. In addition, ServiceNow Security Operations eliminates the need for manual data collection by automatically generating a post‑incident report for later analysis, reporting or audit.

“As an industry, we can't hire our way out of this problem,” said Sean Convery, general manager of Security, ServiceNow. “ServiceNow Security Operations makes the most of a company’s security talent. It automates busy work so analysts can concentrate on stopping cyberattacks rather than filling out forms.”

New Integrations with Leaders in Security

With the latest ServiceNow product release, Security Operations customers gain several built‑in integrations, including:

Palo Alto Networks : ServiceNow Security Operations can use threat intelligence data provided by the Palo Alto Networks Next‑Generation Security Platform via its AutoFocus contextual threat intelligence and WildFire cloud‑based threat analysis offerings to automatically enrich the context around a security incident. This provides valuable information for the security analyst in an automated manner and expedites response. If remediation requires a change to the Palo Alto Networks Next‑Generation Firewall, the change can be orchestrated directly from within Security Operations, including routing permission to the firewall administrator to ensure he/she is aware of the change.

: ServiceNow Security Operations can use threat intelligence data provided by the Palo Alto Networks Next‑Generation Security Platform via its AutoFocus contextual threat intelligence and WildFire cloud‑based threat analysis offerings to automatically enrich the context around a security incident. This provides valuable information for the security analyst in an automated manner and expedites response. If remediation requires a change to the Palo Alto Networks Next‑Generation Firewall, the change can be orchestrated directly from within Security Operations, including routing permission to the firewall administrator to ensure he/she is aware of the change. Tanium: Further integration with Tanium Core Platform allows ServiceNow to enrich cases with running, live process data directly from an affected endpoint. This improves visibility into remote endpoints to quickly determine the severity and impact of an event.

Further integration with Tanium Core Platform allows ServiceNow to enrich cases with running, live process data directly from an affected endpoint. This improves visibility into remote endpoints to quickly determine the severity and impact of an event. Several other SIEM and security incident source integrations are available in the latest release. See this site for a current list

“By integrating with the Palo Alto Networks Next‑Generation Security Platform, ServiceNow is able to leverage ...