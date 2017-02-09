RingCentral Partners with Carousel Industries

By James Anderson

News

**Editor's Note: Click here for our most recent list of important channel-program changes you should know.**

Carousel Industries, the data, voice, cloud and managed services provider, is giving its partners and customers access to a new suite of cloud communication and collaboration solutions.

Carousel is partnering with RingCentral in a move that will increase UC provider’s sales presence by approximately 1,000 members.

“We’re thrilled to announce our partnership with Carousel Industries as we expand our channel partner program focus and presence in North America," said Zane Long, vice president of channel sales at RingCentral. “Carousel Industries is a recognized consulting leader in cloud communications technologies for large enterprises. As a partner, we see the team at Carousel Industries expanding our ability to gain and support enterprise customers and large user deployments."

Jim Marsh, chief revenue officer for Carousel, said RingCentral is a “natural fit" and is already drawing high demand.

“Large enterprises need solutions that meet their specific needs and allow for expansion as their business, communications, and collaboration requirements change," Marsh said. “Our account teams help advise enterprise clients on how to move beyond the complexity of their existing legacy on-premise[s] communications systems to the flexibility and simplicity afforded by the cloud."

RingCentral said it is committed to building a strong channel program, especially with master agents.