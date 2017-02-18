RingCentral's Glip Now HIPAA-Compliant

By Edward Gately

News

RingCentral is extending its communications offering to health-care organizations by launching RingCentral Glip as a Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA)-compliant conduit.

As an integrated capability of RingCentral Office, health-care businesses can use Glip functionality to share confidential files, message team members, update tasks and manage calendars, ensuring customers’ electronic protected health information (ePHI) data is protected in all forms, according to the company. With Glip, health-care providers can streamline workflows by communicating “instantaneously and seamlessly" with patients, and other physicians and health care professionals, it said.

Zane Long, RingCentral’s vice president of channel sales, tells Channel Partners his company’s partners operate in all segments and verticals, including health care, financial, and state and local government and education (SLED) — all HIPAA-sensitive verticals.

“With RingCentral Glip, partners can now extend their portfolio of offerings to include collaboration in a truly focused sense and pursue new business in the health care, financial and SLED verticals," he said. “Additionally, they can upsell their existing customers through this new value-add feature. For example, a partner who specifically targets a multi-location healthcare enterprise can now empower enterprise customers to communicate and collaborate across teams and departments with one unified solution."

By organizing and protecting files in a user-friendly, mobile-first interface, medical offices, outpatient clinics and mobile health-care professionals will be able to communicate on any device “with the reassurance of HIPAA/HITRUST (Health Information Trust Alliance) security safeguards," according to the company.

“RingCentral Glip is a unique industry offering, and a core differentiator of RingCentral’s UCaaS product suite," Long said. “Partners who sell RingCentral are able to offer one complete communications and collaboration platform that satisfies their enterprise customers’ needs. The Glip functionality gives our partners more options, and keeps them relevant and current as they sell into transitioning and generationally diverse workplaces at a cost-competitive price point. Simple to use, seamless and unique to RingCentral, Glip underscores our commitment to providing a unified workplace experience."