Reflektion Launches Partner Data Network with Edgecase, Narvar

By James Anderson

News

**Editor's Note: Click here for our most recent list of important channel-program changes you should know.**

Reflektion, the "unified engagement" provider, is launching a partner data network designed to harness data from e-commerce companies to improve the customer experience.

The Reflektion Partner Data Network will give retailers integrated data sets from the partnering companies alongside Reflektion’s artificial intelligence. Kurt Heinemann, Reflektion’s chief marketing officer, says the network will improve data to, in turn, improve customer engagement.

“By bringing together key players and innovators in the ecommerce and retail ecosystem, the Reflektion Partner Data Network expands the way brands engage with customers beyond traditional data sets or touchpoints," Heinemann said.

The initial partners are Edgecase, Narvar, BlueKai and Yottaa. Their data services include product findability, shipment tracking, third-party data and data optimization.

“The key to driving increased customer engagement and conversions is ensuring shoppers are seeing relevant results based on the intent and preferences they express, which starts with product data," Edgecase CEO Susanne Bowen said. “Retailers truly understand the impact of data management and how it affects their ecommerce initiatives. With partnerships like those across Reflektion’s Partner Data Network, we have the opportunity to work with other industry innovators in an effort to enhance ecommerce merchandising efforts with deeper, more nuanced product data that better aligns with how shoppers search."

The Santa Mateo, California-based Reflektion launched a channel program last year.

“Partners are always a fantastic accelerator for revenue opportunities," Heinemann told us in March. “They facilitate awareness, offer validation and obviously provide an even more turnkey, centralized integration opportunity. We see them as a valuable way for us to exceed our growth goals in 2016."