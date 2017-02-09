RapidScale Taps Windstream Vet as New Senior Solutions Engineer

By Edward Gately

News

**Editor's Note: Click here to see which channel people were on the move in January.**

Dylan Bouterse, formerly with TierPoint, is RapidScale's newest senior solutions engineer.

Bouterse’s role focuses on supporting the cloud provider’s partner network with pre-sales engineering support of its product portfolio. He has nearly 20 years of experience in the service provider, data-center and cloud space. Bouterse worked for Windstream Hosted Solutions before TierPoint bought it.

At TierPoint, he was responsible for supporting direct and channel sales efforts, and provided pre-sales support for complex managed services in a data-center hosting environment.

“I’m very excited to bring my experience in the service provider, data-center and cloud space to the RapidScale team and grow within the organization," Bouterse said. “RapidScale’s approach to service delivery, customer experience and staying on the forefront of technology based on customers’ needs is something I am very much looking forward to."

Duane Barnes, RapidScale’s senior vice president of cloud engineering, said Bouterse is “one of the best solutions engineers I’ve ever worked with and we are very lucky to have someone with his background and experience. I’m confident our sales partners and customers will appreciate his attention to detail and consultative approach to engineering cloud solutions."