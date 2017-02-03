Pulsar360 Gets New National Channel Manager From TBI

By Edward Gately

News

**Editor's Note: Click here to see which channel people were on the move in January.**

Telecommunications provider Pulsar360 has appointed Johnson Tran as its new national channel manager.

Tran will be in charge of creating new revenue from partner opportunities and providing ongoing support to develop their businesses, the company said. He previously was a national channel manager with TBI.

With TBI, he worked to recruit, train, develop, support and collaborate with partners to sell SD-WAN, MPLS, data, cloud, mobility and UCaaS/VoIP services. Prior to TBI, he served as director of marketing and strategic initiatives at Elephante, and director of sales and marketing at Next-G Communications.

“I am excited to be part of the Pulsar360 Inc. team," Tran said. “My entire career has been spent in the telecommunications and the technology industries and I look forward to continuing that tradition by providing first class service and sales expertise to Pulsar360 … current and future partners and customers."

Bob Harrison, Pulsar360’s chief channel officer, said Tran brings “not only a greater focus on customer relationship to our sales team, but he is also a positive and upbeat role model for our employees, partners and customers who come into contact with him."