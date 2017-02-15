PlanetOne Partners Get Aryaka's SD-WAN

PRESS RELEASE — MILPITAS, CA, Feb. 15, 2017 — Aryaka®, the leading global SD-WAN provider, announced today that PlanetOne Communications, the IT and telecom industry’s preferred connectivity partner, has joined Aryaka’s Partner Program. Aryaka is now part of PlanetOne’s growing portfolio of preferred providers.

The new alliance provides PlanetOne channel partners with an opportunity to deliver Aryaka’s global SD-WAN solution to enterprises, enabling them to replace their legacy MPLS connectivity worldwide. It is also expected to further expand Aryaka’s reach into the IT and telecom partner communities through targeted engagement with PlanetOne’s industry-leading agents, MSPs and VARs.

“We’re excited to partner with PlanetOne Communications,” said Jim Hilbert, Chief Revenue Officer at Aryaka. “As global businesses look to replace their legacy MPLS-based connectivity, they need a WAN solution that is quick to deploy, affordable to use, simple to manage, and offers performance improvements for all applications including SaaS; all this in addition to the reliability and consistency traditional MPLS users have come to expect. Aryaka’s global SD-WAN is the ideal MPLS replacement solution. Our partnership with PlanetOne will help us expand our market footprint and channel revenue.”

“SD-WAN is a high-growth service opportunity for the IT channel and a breakthrough innovation that makes real-time connectivity a reality for businesses of all sizes,” said Ted Schuman, Co-Founder and CEO, PlanetOne. “Aryaka is an industry leader and we’re excited to work with Jim and his team to build on Aryaka’s channel growth and capitalize on the growing interest and demand for SD-WAN.”

As a preferred provider, Aryaka joins PlanetOne’s 2017 Tech Tour, which kicks off March 8 and 9 in Newport Beach, Calif. During the networking and education event, Hilbert will take the stage along with a select group of his peers to discuss innovations, challenges and opportunities around SD-WAN. More information, including event registration, can be found here.

About PlanetOne Communications

PlanetOne is the IT channel and telecom industry’s preferred business partner for identifying and delivering cloud-based and connectivity solutions to small and midsize businesses and enterprises. Headquartered in Scottsdale, Ariz., the industry pioneer is celebrated by Inc. Magazine as one of America’s Fastest Growing Private Companies and regarded as a top-performing partner for hundreds of telecom agents and channel partners nationwide. In 2015, PlanetOne ranked No. 1 in the Phoenix Business Journal’s annual “Best Places to Work” survey, and in 2016 was recognized as one of the largest privately-held companies in the 2016 Arizona Corporate Excellence (ACE) Awards program. The award-winning PlanetOne Partner Program has also been included in CRN’s Connectivity Solutions Partner Program Guide since 2014. To reach PlanetOne call (877) 487.8353 or e-mail sales@planetone.net.

About Aryaka

Aryaka is transforming how global enterprises connect sites and users worldwide, and use mission-critical applications to support modern business execution demands. Aryaka’s Global SD-WAN combines a purpose-built private network, SD-WAN, optimization and acceleration techniques, connectivity to cloud platforms, and network visibility in a single solution that is delivered as a service.

