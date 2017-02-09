Pax8 Intros Marketing Help for SMBs

News

PRESS RELEASE — DENVER, Feb. 09, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pax8, the leading value-added cloud distributor, today announced it has launched Marketing on Demand as part of its Cloud Wingman partner program. The Marketing on Demand piece of the program was created to enable small and medium-sized business (SMB) service providers to build and scale their company’s marketing efforts.

“We are excited to launch Marketing on Demand through our Cloud Wingman partner program because it offers the resources service providers need to grow their businesses,” said Ryan Walsh, senior vice president of Partner Solutions at Pax8. “Marketing is time consuming, and it can take up a lot of money and resources that SMB service providers simply don’t have. This program is designed to ease the pain when it comes to designing collateral and creating comprehensive marketing campaigns to gain new leads and generate business. We remove the hassle so our partners can successfully grow and thrive. That is what it means to be your Cloud Wingman.”

Pax8 understands the value that marketing support and resources can provide. In addition to providing pre- and post-sales support, Pax8 is now offering partners access to powerful marketing tools. Marketing on Demand provides partners with the comprehensive resources and marketing assets for service providers to creatively and effectively position their company in the market and enhance their brand without the additional headcount or associated cost. From customizable collateral to automated email campaigns, Pax8 is providing partners the marketing essentials.

“As a new small business, Pax8 has been instrumental in helping us grow through Pax8’s Marketing on Demand,” said Lincoln Christensen, Founder & CEO at Link Source IT. “We are not designers, and we have very little bandwidth to create marketing collateral. The program has given us access to customizable assets, collateral, and email campaigns all in one centralized location. The marketing material we can share with our customers has been a huge value for us, and it helps us look polished and professional.”

To view a recent case study featuring Link Source IT, please click here.

Get started with the Pax8 Cloud Wingman partner program and Marketing on Demand by viewing this short video.

Sign up to become a Pax8 partner today. To learn more about Pax8, please contact the cloud experts at (855) 884-PAX8, email info@pax8.com, or visit www.pax8.com.

About Pax8

Pax8 is the leading value-added cloud distributor offering top cloud products and solutions to the IT channel. The company is driving the business transition to the cloud through its comprehensive enablement and technology. The Pax8 cloud marketplace provides efficient and intelligent cloud product configuration so service providers can easily create and customize bundled solutions for their customers. To fuel partners’ success, Pax8 offers on-demand marketing programs, sales assistance and training, provisioning automation, and subscription billing. As the experts in cloud innovation, Pax8 is well-engineered to sell, assemble, and deliver quality cloud solutions to its worldwide channel of service providers. For more information, please visit www.pax8.com. Follow Pax8 on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.