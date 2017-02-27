Pax8, BitTitan Team on Microsoft Office 365 Migrations

News

PRESS RELEASE — DENVER, Feb. 27, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pax8, the leading value-added cloud distributor, today announced a strategic alliance with BitTitan, the global cloud services delivery and managed services automation pioneer, to offer BitTitan’s MigrationWiz® technology, delivered through MSPComplete™, to its U.S. channel of IT service providers.

“Many businesses are shifting to a cloud-first, cloud-only business model, which requires secure and efficient migration tools to move workloads from source to destination,” said Ryan Walsh, senior vice president of Partner Solutions at Pax8. “BitTitan’s MigrationWiz technology enables IT service providers to easily and affordably migrate data—at a speed 70 percent faster than other industry methods. BitTitan’s holistic solutions—in conjunction with our automated provisioning, accurate billing services, and best-in-class enablement—allow us to offer the most seamless Office 365 migrations in the IT channel.”

The MSPComplete platform, which features BitTitan’s globally renowned MigrationWiz technology, empowers IT service providers to operate in the cloud with increased efficiency and productivity, enabling businesses to migrate files, folders, permissions, and metadata with a single tool.

“Pax8 has a track record of successfully providing cloud service solutions to MSPs focused on small and medium-sized businesses (SMB), and we see this go-to-market partnership as a great way to provide our best-of-breed tools and solutions to additional IT service providers within the SMB sector,” said Lon Clark, alliance manager at BitTitan. “With Pax8, more service providers will have access to the tools and resources in MSPComplete, as well as the opportunity to strategically bundle our products with other industry-leading cloud solutions on the market, including Office 365 and Dropbox Business.”

For partners interested in learning more about MigrationWiz, Pax8 is hosting a webinar on March 16, 2017 at 11:00 AM MST. To register, please click here.

About Pax8

Pax8 is the leading value-added cloud distributor offering top cloud products and solutions to the IT channel. The company is driving the business transition to the cloud through its comprehensive enablement and technology. The Pax8 cloud marketplace provides efficient and intelligent cloud product configuration so service providers can easily create and customize bundled solutions for their customers. To fuel partners’ success, Pax8 offers on-demand marketing programs, sales assistance and training, provisioning automation, and subscription billing. As the experts in cloud innovation, Pax8 is well-engineered to sell, assemble, and deliver quality cloud solutions to its worldwide channel of service providers. For more information, please visit www.pax8.com. Follow Pax8 on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.