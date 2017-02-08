Partner Opportunity: Enterprise WLAN Market to Double

PRESS RELEASE — REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a newly released market forecast report by Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, networks, and data center IT industries, Enterprise-class Wireless LAN market sales are forecast to almost double by 2021. Enterprise campus network upgrades to 802.11ac Wave 2, and Public WiFi deployments will contribute to strength over the forecast period.

"During 2016, the strongest growth in the Enterprise-class Wireless LAN market came from China and Europe," said Trent Dell'Oro, Business Analyst at Dell'Oro Group. "Government-funded technology upgrades in the education sector and greenfield deployments were particularly strong. These deployments included sports stadiums, airports, and downtown central business districts. We expect that as government leaders observe the successful digitization of targeted rollouts, additional administrations will also follow," Dell'Oro continued.

The Wireless LAN 5-Year Forecast Report highlights other key trends, including:

Enterprise Campus networking trends for wired Ethernet and Wireless LAN.

Cloud-managed Wireless LAN is forecast to be one of the fastest growth areas in the market.

Migration to 802.11ac Wave 2 technology is occurring faster than previously forecast.

About the Report

The Dell'Oro Group Wireless LAN 5-Year Forecast Report offers a complete overview of the industry, covering the Outdoor Mesh Nodes, Enterprise, SOHO product segments and the Service Provider WiFi market. Tables contain manufacturers' revenue, average selling prices, and unit shipments by the following wireless standards: 802.11b, 802.11g, 802.11a/g, 802.11n and 802.11ac. To purchase this report, please contact Matt Dear, call +1.650.622.9400 x233 or email Matt@DellOro.com.

About Dell'Oro Group

Dell'Oro Group is a market research firm that specializes in strategic competitive analysis in the telecommunications, networks, and data center IT markets. Our firm provides in-depth quantitative data and qualitative analysis to facilitate critical, fact-based business decisions. For more information, contact Dell'Oro Group at +1.650.622.9400 or visit www.delloro.com.