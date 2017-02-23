Panzura Launches Partner Program to Build on Freedom Product Line

By Edward Gately

News

**Editor's Note: Click here for our most recent list of important channel-program changes you should know.**

Enterprise hybrid cloud storage provider Panzura has launched its Freedom Partner Program aimed at allowing partners to capitalize on the massive shift to cloud.

The program allows partners to assist customers in solving the immediate challenge of managing and storing unstructured data by starting with Freedom Archive and upgrading those customers to advanced hybrid cloud storage functionality later using Freedom NAS or Freedom Collaboration, according to Panzura.

Steve Simpson, Panzura’s director of channels, tells Channel Partners the program aligns with the company’s new Freedom product line that was announced last week.

“As we were developing our new Freedom product line, we felt that we needed to deepen and broaden our partner base and enhance our program offerings to support the level of partner that aligns with this new product line," he said. “At the same time, we created the product line and the licensing model specifically to be partner first. It’s essentially a symbiotic relationship with the product strategy and the partner program."

The program includes Elite, Premier and Authorized tiers, each with its own benefits and requirements. It is designed to match partners to the level that best aligns with their go-to-market strategy and commitment. Panzura sales teams also are incentivized to work collaboratively with partners on opportunities.

The new program is structured to protect partner-generated opportunities and margins through deal registration, and there is a flexible, proposal-based MDF program that is designed to work with each partner's business model. The enhanced partner portal features sales tools and resources that allow partner sales and technical teams to actively engage with customers throughout the sales cycle, according to the company.

“The cloud has been taking over enterprise storage," Simpson said. “A recent 451 report said that AWS will be the No. 2 enterprise storage provider in 2017 and Azure will be in the top 5. That report also said that AWS jumps to No. 2 from No. 6 in 2017 while NetApp drops from No. 2 to No. 6. Panzura hybrid cloud storage solutions enable partners to participate in, and profit from, this massive move to the cloud instead of being on the sidelines. The Freedom product offering is heterogeneous when it comes to the customer choice of the cloud whether it be public, private or hybrid."