Nintex Extends Partnerships with Microsoft, Dropbox, Salesforce, More

PRESS RELEASE — NEW ORLEANS, Feb. 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- At its annual customer and partner conference, Nintex today announced extended and enhanced partnerships with six of the industry's leading cloud platform and digital transformation companies including Adobe, Box, DocuSign, Dropbox, Microsoft, and Salesforce. These leading innovators have collaborated with Nintex to provide seamless and intelligent connectivity between their platforms and Nintex Workflow Cloud™, the industry's leading workflow and content automation (WCA) platform.

Nintex workflow technology has been employed by thousands of enterprises worldwide to automate millions of human-centric business processes from the simple to the sophisticated.

"With the launch of the Nintex Workflow Cloud, customers and systems integrators can easily and intelligently connect the applications they use today to automate their business processes," says Nintex CEO John Burton. "Nintex is pleased to recognize our expanded partnerships with Adobe, Box, DocuSign, Dropbox, Microsoft, and Salesforce – all technology innovators driving digital transformation."

According to a new report from Constellation Research, Nintex: Creating Workflows that Enable Digital Transformation, "businesses that drive process efficiency and effectiveness across disparate software solutions and across every aspect of their business will be uniquely qualified to position themselves to exceed and excel." The report states that in order to do this, enterprises "need a platform to digitally integrate, sync and create sophisticated business processes independent of the variety of different software solutions throughout the various departments in a company."

The Constellation report also cites that "without a digital workflow and content automation (WCA) platform and corresponding analytics, it can be very difficult to make sure the investments the organization has made in separate software solutions are actually returning the investment. Nintex does just that."

Nintex Workflow Cloud was created to make it easy for organizations to confidently enable any line of business to automate any process—no matter how sophisticated—in a matter of days, with clicks not code. Building on more than a decade of experience, running hundreds of millions of business process workflows annually, this next-generation platform delivers the visibility and process intelligence to create actionable insight to tackle business challenges today and in the future.

PARTNER QUOTES