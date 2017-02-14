Nimble Storage Promotes EMC, HP Vet to Americas Sales VP

By Craig Galbraith

News

Keegan Riley is the new vice president of Americas sales at Nimble Storage, the predictive flash storage provider. He has been with Nimble since 2012.

The company originally recruited Riley to run the West sales area, which he helped grow to become Nimble Storage's top-performing revenue producer within one year. He then moved from California to Chicago, where he would become an area director and eventually divisional vice president, leading U.S. commercial, state and local government, and education business segments.

Before Nimble, Keegan held sales leadership positions in global and enterprise accounts at HP within the computing giant's storage division, and sales roles at EMC Corp.

"Keegan has risen through the ranks at Nimble making massive contributions to our growth. He has been running the bulk of the North America business – overseeing over 80 percent of the region's revenue – so it is a natural next step to appoint him as the head of the Americas sales organization," said Denis Murphy, vice president of worldwide sales, Nimble Storage.

"My No. 1 priority is working with our sales teams to accelerate revenue growth. Being a leader at Nimble is about creating a context in which all of your teammates and partners are able to do great things and succeed beyond what they thought possible," said Riley. "We'll double down on our 100 percent channel strategy, continue our success in both the commercial and enterprise segments, and ensure that the next 10,000 customers enjoy their Predictive Flash platform and the power of InfoSight as much as the first 10,000."

