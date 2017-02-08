New TBI Channel Manager Makes the Move From Telarus

By James Anderson

News

**Editor's Note: Click here to see which channel people were on the move in January.**

The channel's latest person on the move is headed from one master agent to another.

TBI, the Chicago-based master, is bringing on Vanessa Byrd to oversee agent partner relationships in the southeastern U.S.

Vanessa Byrd will serve as a national channel manager for TBI after spending the last five years at Telarus. Byrd most recently was regional vice president for Telarus’ mid-Atlantic region and previously worked as a partner relationship manager for the master agent.

TBI says Byrd is a successful partner recruiter who has worked with VARs, MSPs and other partners to increase their revenue.

“We are excited to welcome Vanessa Byrd to our TBI channel management team," said Ryan Schenkel, TBI’s senior director of sales. “Vanessa is a tenured professional and brings a strong focus toward building successful partner relationships. She is positive, upbeat and polished. We look forward to her working with our partners and helping them achieve their goals."

Byrd, who is based in Virginia, is the primary resource for the technical training and business development of TBI partners in the Southeast. She said she looks forward to introducing partners to the master agent’s white-glove service and carrier portfolio.

"During this age of consolidation, I'm really excited to be at TBI," she said.

Byrd is a certified telecom professional and a member of Women in the Channel. Her channel career began at Telarus in 2012, but she has a total of 11 years in business-to-business sales.