New Allbound Software Measures Channel Program Performance

News

PHOENIX, Ariz. (Feb. 1, 2016) – Allbound, the leading Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) Partner Sales Acceleration solution, today announced myChannelScore™, a free online assessment for CEOs, sales executives, and channel leaders to establish a baseline for channel program performance, and to help channel operators set priorities for accelerating recurring revenue through partner programs.

myChannelScore grades partner programs across four key attributes: content marketing, collaboration, customer success and culture. A downloadable report provides personalized recommendations and best practices that can then be put in place immediately to help improve areas with weaker scores.

“The role of channel partners has evolved to account for the entire customer lifecycle,” said Scott Salkin, CEO and Founder of Allbound. “With recurring revenue now the number one performance indicator for business health and growth potential, partners are playing as critical a role for product adoption and customer success as they once did for demand generation and closing deals. As executives are tasked with scaling faster while spending less, there’s a need to determine how they can build a best-in-class channel program that not only reduces customer acquisition costs, but reduces churn and, most importantly, drives better outcomes for the customer. myChannelScore allows them to assess how their channel is performing and continuously identify what improvements are needed to build a more comprehensive channel program for the subscription economy.”

In addition to providing executives with a clear, visual picture of exactly how their organization’s channel is performing, myChannelScore compares results against other channel professionals and provides baseline metrics for ongoing analysis, guidance, and improvements to channel strategies that impact sales velocity with partners. Already, more than 50 organizations with channel programs have used myChannelScore to evaluate the effectiveness of their channel partner programs and get personalized suggestions to improve their channel sales and customer success strategies.

“Your grade is a measure of the readiness of your channel program in today’s more sophisticated, digital marketplace where companies are selling Cloud and SaaS solutions that range from simple to extremely complex,” explained Salkin. “Now businesses can benchmark themselves against similar companies while also tracking their performance over time using the Allbound platform. It’s a win-win-win — for manufacturers, partners and their shared customers.”

myChannelScore is complementary to the Allbound’s partner sales acceleration platform, which provides companies with a turnkey SaaS platform for partner onboarding, enablement, content marketing, pipeline management and customer success.

Later in 2017, Allbound plans to share insights from the data obtained from myChannelScore to provide information to the market about ...