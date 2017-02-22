NetFortris Acquires Fonality, Partner Programs to Be Consolidated

By Edward Gately

News

NetFortris, a provider of secure cloud-based communication offerings, has acquired Fonality, a provider of UCaaS communications software for SMEs and SMBs.

The combined company will have operating centers in three countries and provide services to more than 11,000 customers and 300,000 end users in 41 countries. The headquarters will be divided between the Seattle and Dallas offices, and NetFortris CEO Grant Evans will maintain leadership of the new company.

John Young, NetFortris’ senior vice president of sales, tells Channel Partners the combination of the two companies will create a “unique offering in the converging landscape of the IT and communications industry." Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“For channel partners, this translates to [a] broader combined solution set offering to new customers and the ability to cross-sell to existing NetFortris and Fonality customers," he said. “Partners are excited. The feedback we’ve received has been extremely positive at the opportunity to expand the portfolio of solution offerings they currently provide to their customers and to the market. Partners are also very eager to move forward with training and onboarding of the full portfolio of services."

NetFortris provides secure cloud-based UCaaS, managed network offerings, hosted productivity applications, security and specialized applications for enterprises of all sizes.

Both NetFortris and Fonality have partner programs. NetFortris’ platinum partners include such companies as Bridgepointe Technologies, Intelisys and Sandler Partners. Fonality’s partners include such companies as Spectrum Technologies, Apex Communications and Zthernet.

The partner programs will be consolidated in the coming weeks and will be released/launched at the Channel Partners Conference & Expo in April, Young said.

“Bringing Fonality into the NetFortris family was a natural fit that will benefit our customers immensely through the expansion of our cloud services offering — providing customers with a complete set of cloud communications, networking, security and software-defined solutions," Evans said. “This expanded solution suite will enable us to further partner with our existing customers and meet the growing needs of the market, as companies seek a trusted partner to provide connectivity, security, mobility and dynamic UCaaS software solutions for communications."