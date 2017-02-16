Microsoft Azure Adoption Relies on Channel, MSPs

By James Anderson

News

The use of Microsoft Azure is prevalent, and so is channel support for it.

A NetEnrich survey of IT professionals in large and medium-size businesses found that 62 percent of respondents use the cloud service to some extent. Azure is growing, totaling $6.9 billion in revenue last quarter, according to the study. The service provides on-demand availability and business continuity, among other benefits.

But most of the respondents said they look for outside help to secure those Azure benefits, with two-thirds (67 percent) saying they were very likely to get help from an MSP in Azure migration or cloud management.

“Microsoft Azure is clearly growing its position in the public cloud market as companies of all sizes look to modernize infrastructure, deploy new services quickly and reduce costs," said Justin Crotty, NetEnrich senior vice president and general manager for channel sales and marketing. “We’re hearing this from our channel partners all the time. Their customers are moving aggressively to public cloud and they need support from partners to migrate and manage workloads and applications."

The survey found that the biggest benefits from getting MSP assistance are security, backup, and disaster-recovery planning, followed by the discovery and inventory of IT resources.

The biggest challenges that Azure adopters face, according the study, are data security and privacy, and budget limits.

Other companies may be looking for products from third parties. The majority of the respondents (64 percent) plan to buy tools in the next year for migration and management, and another 57 percent plan to acquire cloud-analysis tools. The vast majority of respondents said third-party tools and services have paid off or will achieve a quick return on investment for Azure.

Most businesses (63 percent) want to work with “small, nimble service providers or individual consultants."

We recently reported on a Clutch survey that indicated enterprise preference for Azure.