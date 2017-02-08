MegaPath Tech Support Now All U.S.-Based

News

PLEASANTON, Calif.--( BUSINESS WIRE )-- MegaPath , a leading provider of voice, data, security and cloud services in North America, announced it now provides 100% U.S.-based technical support for its entire product line. The company completed the final step of its U.S. support strategy today by successfully transitioning Tier 1 Technical Support for its Internet Access portfolio to its DC-Metro (Herndon, VA) and Seattle corporate offices.

Moving technical support entirely to the U.S. enhances the value customers receive from MegaPath’s comprehensive product set, which includes Business VoIP, Unified Communications, Cloud IT, and Managed Network & Security services. In preparation for today’s change, the company increased its U.S. support staff by 30 percent over the last quarter.

“MegaPath is committed to delivering the highest levels of customer satisfaction and loyalty,” said Mike Perusse, Executive Vice President of Operations and Chief Technology Officer, MegaPath. “Our U.S. technical support staff has long achieved industry-leading satisfaction scores and we wanted to extend that high level of service to every customer across every product line. We created dozens of jobs and provided extensive training in preparation for today’s final handoff, and we are confident our customers will benefit from a cohesive support team working alongside other MegaPath employees and within the communities we service.”

MegaPath’s helpful and knowledgeable technical support team is trained to resolve issues fast—24/7/365. This round-the-clock assistance is available via phone, chat and online through the MegaPath Customer Portal. For more information on MegaPath’s products and support, visit www.megapath.com.

About MegaPath

MegaPath is a leading cloud communications and connectivity company that empowers businesses to easily and securely communicate between their headquarters, employees and business partners. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of voice, unified communications, hosted IT, and secure data networking services that increase productivity and customer satisfaction, while lowering costs. To learn more about MegaPath’s leading service offerings, please visit www.megapath.com.