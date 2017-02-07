MegaPath Signs VeloCloud for SD-WAN

By James Anderson

News

MegaPath is adding another software-defined wide area networking (SD-WAN) vendor to its arsenal.

VeloCloud is partnering with the cloud and connectivity provider in a move MegaPath says will give partners and customers better flexibility and monitoring as they manage their networks.

VeloCloud says its solution gives real-time application failover, bi-directional priority routing and application performance monitoring, in addition to other features. It complements MegaPath’s fully managed SD-WAN offering.

Dan Foster, who leads MegaPath’s Business Markets unit, says the cost of downtime has grown significantly, driving demand for “always-on, reliable WAN connectivity." He said VeloCloud’s offering helps meet bandwidth demands and maximize application performance.

“The combination of SD-WAN with our nationwide WAN connectivity options and our feature-rich IP services like voice and UCaaS provide real value to businesses customers that desire a broad range of high-value services from a single nationwide provider," Foster said.

VeloCloud CEO Sanjay Uppal says his company’s cloud-driven SD-WAN architecture will mesh well with the network and security specializations MegaPath brings to the table.

“MegaPath’s full suite of cloud-based services and nationwide, carrier agnostic WAN connectivity offerings can leverage VeloCloud’s reliable, high performance network wide connectivity to deliver SD-WAN solutions that empower companies to realize the full potential of the cloud," Uppal said.

A long list of service providers has teamed up with VeloCloud in the last half year, including AT&T, Sprint and EarthLink. Windstream was the most recent.