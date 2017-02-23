Master Agent Agreement Allows VoIP Supply to Distribute PanTerra Networks’ Unified Cloud Services

By Edward Gately

News

VoIP Supply has entered a master agent agreement with PanTerra Networks for distribution of its unified cloud services.

With this new relationship, VoIP Supply will have master agent authority to distribute WorldSmart, SmartBox and SentraCloud service through its CloudSpan Marketplace, in addition to authorizing subagents and VARs for the resale of PanTerra unified cloud services.

“We feel the PanTerra solution is an excellent addition to our CloudSpan Marketplace because of its product breadth and maturity, as well as the unique features offered within their product portfolio," said Ben Sayers, VoIP Supply’s founder and CEO. “We are confident we will be able to address pent up cloud demand with the PanTerra solution. We look forward to further advancing our cloud services offering with PanTerra."

PanTerra provides unified cloud services for midmarket enterprises. WorldSmart is a unified cloud service that can be custom configured on a user-by-user basis and consistently deployed globally. SmartBox is a cloud file storage, sync and share service with built-in UC features; SentraCloud offers management of all WorldSmart services, optional last mile MPLS capable connectivity and any associated on-premises networking equipment.

“We’re excited about expanding our distribution footprint through VoIP Supply’s CloudSpan Marketplace and their vast network of resellers," said Arthur Chang, PanTerra’s CEO. “VoIP Supply is a recognized supplier of everything VoIP and we expect great things from them in the near future."