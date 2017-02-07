Masergy Unveils Cloud Contact Center With Predictive Analytics, Salesforce Capabilities

**Editor’s Note: Click here for our recently compiled list of new products and services.**
Masergy has launched its new Cloud Contact Center, which provides an omni-channel system aimed at helping companies transition to a unified cloud platform.
The new offering is an extension of Masergy’s UCaaS offering, and determines how best to route each customer interaction based on predictive analytics. The omni-channel contact center allows agents to view and respond to customers via web chat, SMS, email and Twitter feeds from one screen, according to the company.
Chuck Ward, Masergy’s vice president of global channels, tells Channel Partners that Cloud Contact Center is “ideal for enterprise customers and definitely creates new opportunities for our channel partners."
“One out of three enterprise cloud communication opportunities Masergy has been encountering [has] had a cloud contact-center component to them, and now we have an advanced solution to address the market need," he said. “A growing number of companies realize that a modern, integrated contact center will enable them to improve customer satisfaction. Partners that can deliver on this promise are better positioned to capitalize on these opportunities."
The Cloud Contact Center can help agents become more productive by letting them make and receive calls within Salesforce, Masergy said. Using the familiar Salesforce interface, agents can view customer history, intent and other relevant data through interactive pop-up screens, it said.
Also, the offering includes browser-based analytics for segmenting, profiling and visualizing all automated call distribution, voice response, CRM and other customer interaction data. All information can be imported to create interactive charts to deliver insights around customer interactions and agent performance.
Ward said the new offering: allows Masergy and its partners to compete on opportunities “we were previously not bidding"; provides continued “evolution" of the UC stack for Masergy’s existing customer base; and provides a “wedge into opportunities."
“It can be a completely standalone offering or can be provided along with our networking, UC and security solutions," he said.