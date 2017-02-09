Liquid Networx Joins The Alliance

PRESS RELEASE — RICHMOND, Va. — February 9, 2016 —The Alliance Partners, the channel partner industry organization that brings together agents, VARs, managed service providers, IT consultants and cloud specialists, has announced that Liquid Networx has joined its membership ranks.

Liquid Networx is a telecommunications lifecycle management organization with a vertical focus on mobility, cloud and vendor management and automation solutions. The company brings extraordinary experience and flexibility to managing the overall customer trajectory when it comes to telecommunications products and services. It integrates industry-leading tools and exceptional people to delight clients in the categories of: audit, design, consulting, compliance, help desk, implementation, training, monitoring, disaster recovery and spend-optimization services. Liquid Networx is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, serving corporate customers throughout the United States and abroad.

“At Liquid Networx, we’re dedicated to providing our customers with the best possible solutions for their specific needs,” said Don Douglas, CEO of the company. “We look forward to our participation in the Alliance, which not only broadens the reach of our portfolio, but also gives us access to an incredible breadth of channel experience and industry knowledge from across the membership base, which in turn will deepen our capabilities for our customers.”

Alliance members will benefit from Liquid Networx’ unique value proposition within the telecom and IT industry as well. Liquid Networx has longstanding relationships with many leading communications services providers (CSPs) offering voice, data, network and application services, and knows their strengths, weaknesses and specialties. It also offers a range of managed services under its own banner, including managed security, managed network monitoring and expense optimization.

“I couldn’t be happier to welcome Liquid Networks to the Alliance, and I look forward to the contributions Don and his team bring to our collective knowledge base,” said Bill Power, CEO of the Alliance. “Diversity and expansion are two important focus areas for the Alliance this year, and we’re so pleased with how this addition to our membership helps accomplish those goals.”

About the Alliance

Since 1997, the Alliance (www.thealliancepartners.com), originally the Agent Alliance, has been a powerful voice for the channel. This diverse industry consortium of shareholders represents all industry sectors, from traditional communications to IT, cloud, storage and virtualization, mobility and converged IP services.

The Alliance is dedicated to fostering best business practices nationwide for the channel ecosystem. It is an important forum for education, collaboration and information-sharing, aimed at helping channel partners evolve their practices to remain competitive. The Alliance is able to leverage the unique and diverse expertise of its formidable member roster to put knowledge into practice in highly pragmatic ways to create an environment of continuous growth and improvement, which benefits partners, suppliers and clients alike.

About Liquid Networx

Liquid Networx (www.liquidnetworx.com) goes beyond traditional telecom, network, compliance and security solution providers in designing, deploying and managing secure networks. It satisfies current requirements while bringing decades of telecom and data security best practices to bear in support of business growth. Liquid Networx’ award-winning telecom lifecycle-management approach is the product of attention to operational excellence and a highly certified team. Headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, it provides tremendous expertise to corporate customers throughout the United States and abroad.

Liquid Networx brings not only capability but flexibility to managing the lifecycle of network and telecommunications products and services. Its solutions include managed services, PCI compliance, unified communications, audit, design, consulting, compliance, help desk, implementation, training, monitoring, disaster recovery, colocation, data center services, cloud migration and spend-optimization services.