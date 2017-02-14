Kudelski Security Teams with Sigfox on IoT Device Security

News

**Editor's Note: Channel Partners toured the new Kudelski Security U.S. headquarters in Phoenix when the facility was under construction last fall. Click here for our image gallery.**

CHESEAUX, Switzerland, and PHOENIX (AZ), USA, February 14, 2017 – The Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD.S) today announced a new partnership with Sigfox, a leading global provider of connectivity for the Internet of Things (IoT). The partnership will set the basis for collaboration between the Kudelski Group and Sigfox to address increasing security expectations in the fast-growing IoT market worldwide.

Sigfox partners – including silicon vendors, device makers, design houses – and customers will now have access to the expertise of the Kudelski Group’s IoT Security Center of Excellence to optimize the security around the deployment of Sigfox-enabled products and better protect the related data. In addition, technology adopters will be able to leverage services that help them ensure their customer devices and systems meet desired security levels at all stages of development.

“Sigfox is one of the world’s leading providers of Internet of Things connectivity. We are pleased to leverage our extensive experience in device and software security to accelerate the adoption of embedded security in the IoT market,” said Andrew Howard, chief technology officer, Kudelski Security, in charge of the Kudelski Group’s IoT Security Center of Excellence. “Through the skills and long-term expertise of the engineering and security teams in our IoT Security Center of Excellence, we will help address the growing security concerns with the expanding IoT market and enable clients to drive greater value to their customer base."

The IoT Security Center of Excellence will support the partnership using IoT Security Design and Assessment services to help Sigfox technology adopters to deploy IoT Low-Power Wide-Area Network (LPWAN) solutions with greater confidence, since security and privacy are important elements to allow mass market adoption. The Kudelski Group’s IoT Security Posture Improvement services propose best-in-class technologies and own patented mechanisms in order to address the security gaps identified during the security assessment stage and ensure an unprecedented level of security. With these services, Sigfox customers and partners can get adequate security controls in their entire IoT ecosystem to resist even the most advanced threats.

“It is increasingly important to consider and plan security architecture at the very beginning of design and development of an IoT solution”, said Laetitia Jay, chief marketing officer, Sigfox. “From day one, Sigfox’s core architecture has been secure by design. Our partners and customers will now benefit from the strategic partnership with the Kudelski Group to build and run secure end-to-end IoT applications.”

The IoT landscape is expanding rapidly with analysts such as Gartner, Inc. anticipating 25 billion connected devices by 20201. While the IoT is driving innovation and growth, serious concerns have arisen over the security of devices, the IoT ecosystems and the privacy and integrity of data transmitted. The IoT attack surface is huge and growing, comprising a vast ecosystem of devices and technologies, different communications protocols, platforms, applications and infrastructures. For vendors and integrators, ineffective security could harm overall return on investments through a negative impact on product and service adoption and brand reputation, and has led to a growing demand for proven security tactics and technology for the IoT space.

More information about Kudelski Group’s IoT Security Center of Excellence may be found here.

About the Kudelski Group

The Kudelski Group (SIX: KUD.S) is a world leader in digital security and a provider of end- to-end convergent media solutions to the digital entertainment industry, including services and applications requiring access control and rights management to secure the revenue in digital television, internet, mobile and interactive applications. The Group also offers cybersecurity solutions and services focused on helping companies assess risks and vulnerabilities and protect their data and systems. It also supplies integrated solutions to manage access control of people and vehicles to sites and events. For more information, please visit www.nagra.com

About Sigfox

Sigfox is the world’s leading provider of connectivity for the Internet of Things (IoT). The company has built a global network to connect billions of devices to the Internet while consuming as little energy as possible, as simply as possible. Sigfox’s unique approach to device-to-cloud communications addresses the three greatest barriers to global IoT adoption: cost, energy consumption, and global scalability. Today, the network is present in 30 countries and on track to cover 60 by 2018 – covering a population of 486 million people. With millions of objects connected and a rapidly growing partner ecosystem, Sigfox empowers companies to create new innovations on the IoT. Founded in 2010 by Ludovic Le Moan and Christophe Fourtet, the company is headquartered in Labège near Toulouse, France’s “IoT Valley”. Sigfox also has offices in Paris, Madrid, Munich, Boston, San Francisco, Dubai and Singapore. For more information, see www.sigfox.com